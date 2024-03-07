Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook Report 2024: Capacity is Poised to grow by 17.2% During 2023-2028 with 17 Projects Expected to Come Online, Predominantly in North America

07 Mar, 2024, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 36.23 mtpa in 2023 to 42.45 mtpa in 2028, registering total growth of 17.2%.
Around 17 planned and announced PET projects are expected to come online, predominantly in North America, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead PET capacity additions by 2028, followed by India and Saudi Arabia. Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Pan-Asia PET Resin (Guangzhou) Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global PET capacity outlook by region
- Global PET outlook by country
- PET planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major PET producers globally
- Capacity share by feedstock
- Global PET capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global PET capital expenditure outlook by country
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced PET plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global PET industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of PET capacity data
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
- Key Highlights
- Recent Updates
- Major New Plant Announcements
02. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global PET Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region
- Global PET Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024
03. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global PET Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Key Countries by PET Capacity Contribution (% share), 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
04. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global PET Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Global PET Industry- Upcoming Projects
- Global PET Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1e6pk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article