Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook Report 2024: Capacity is Poised to grow by 17.2% During 2023-2028 with 17 Projects Expected to Come Online, Predominantly in North America

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 36.23 mtpa in 2023 to 42.45 mtpa in 2028, registering total growth of 17.2%.



Around 17 planned and announced PET projects are expected to come online, predominantly in North America, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead PET capacity additions by 2028, followed by India and Saudi Arabia. Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Pan-Asia PET Resin (Guangzhou) Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global PET capacity outlook by region

Global PET outlook by country

PET planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major PET producers globally

Capacity share by feedstock

Global PET capital expenditure outlook by region

Global PET capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced PET plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global PET industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of PET capacity data

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

Key Highlights

Recent Updates

Major New Plant Announcements

02. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global PET Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region

Global PET Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024

03. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global PET Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Key Countries by PET Capacity Contribution (% share), 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

04. Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global PET Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. Global PET Industry- Upcoming Projects

Global PET Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1e6pk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets