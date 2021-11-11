Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Use in Aerospace Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyimide films and tapes market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Increased demand from the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. The high cost of polyimide films and tapes acts as a key restraint to market growth.



Flexible printed circuits is the fastest-growing application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market



By application, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand in mobile devices, computers, and automobile & military electronics.



The use of polyimide films and tapes in flexible printed circuits helps in providing additional thickness, which is required by the end-use industries such as electronics and automotive.



Electronics is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyimide films and tapes market



By end-use industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films and tapes market in 2020. Polyimide films have good mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films and are, hence, widely used in several applications in the electronics industry.



For instance, polyimide films are used as a base material for ?exible printed wiring assembly, due to their excellent mechanical and thermal stability and low dielectric constant.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period



By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to rising disposable incomes and growing demand for consumer electronics products. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 owing to the high demand for polyimide films and tapes from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

4.2 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry

4.3 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Application

4.4 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Region

4.5 Asia Pacific Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased demand from the electronics industry

5.2.1.2 Strong demand from the growing automotive industry

5.2.1.3 Superior thermal and mechanical properties in comparison to other polymers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High manufacturing cost of polyimide films

5.2.2.2 Current limitations of foldable display electronics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing use in aerospace applications

5.2.3.2 Preference for transparent polyimide films for flexible display and optoelectronics

5.2.3.3 Emerging applications for polyimide films due to COVID-19

5.2.3.4 Potential application as a coating for smart windows

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues with the processing of polyimide films

5.2.4.2 Achieving product chemistry and consistency

5.3 Economic Indicators

5.3.1 Industry Outlook

5.3.1.1 Automotive

5.3.1.2 Aerospace

5.3.1.3 Electronics

5.4 Porter'S Five forces Analysis

5.5 Raw Material Analysis

5.5.1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA)

5.5.2 4,4'-Oxydianiline (ODA)

5.5.3 Biphenyl-Tetracarboxylic Acid Dianhydride (BPDA)

5.5.4 Phenylenediamine (PDA)

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem for Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Introduction

5.10 Insights

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

5.12 Case Studies

5.12.1 Kolon'S Colorless Polyimide (CPI) Technology Used by the Major Electronics Players Like Xiaomi and Lenovo for their Foldable Display

5.12.2 New Horizons Spacecraft Uses Kapton Polyimide Tapes To Keep Certain Systems Running At A Required Temperature

5.12.3 Tapeworks Develops A Custom-Engineered Solution To Reduce 25% Yield Loss of Electronics Circuit Board Manufacturers To Zero

5.13 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.14 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business

5.15 Average Selling Price Trends

6 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Colorless Polyimide Films

6.3 Colored Polyimide Films

7 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electronics

7.2.1 Electronics Accounted for the Largest Share In the Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

7.2.1.1 COVID-19 impact on the electronics industry

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Automotive Accounted for the Second-Largest Share In the Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

7.3.1.1 COVID-19 impact on automotive industry

7.4 Aerospace

7.4.1 High-Temperature Resistance As Well As Weight and Space-Saving Have Resulted In High Demand for Polyimide Films and Tapes

7.4.1.1 COVID-19 impact on the aerospace industry

7.5 Solar

7.5.1 Growing Solar End-Use Industry Has Created High Demand for Polyimide Films and Tapes

7.5.1.1 COVID-19 impact on solar industry

7.6 Labeling

7.6.1 Non-Shrinking Property Has Resulted In A High Demand for Polyimide Films and Tapes

7.6.1.1 COVID-19 impact on labeling

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Medical

7.7.1.1 COVID-19 impact on medical

7.7.2 Mining & Drilling

7.7.2.1 COVID-19 impact on mining & drilling

8 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flexible Printed Circuits

8.2.1 High Demand for Consumer Electronics Has Led To Increased Demand for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Globally

8.2.1.1 COVID-19 impact on flexible printed circuits

8.3 Specialty Fabricated Products

8.3.1 High Demand As A Flexible Substrate Material for Flexible Displays

8.3.1.1 COVID-19 impact on specialty fabricated products

8.4 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

8.4.1 Growing Demand From the Electronics Industry Is Expected To Fuel the Growth of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

8.4.1.1 COVID-19 impact on pressure-sensitive tapes

8.5 Wires & Cables

8.5.1 Wires & Cables Accounted for the Fourth-Largest Share In the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

8.5.1.1 COVID-19 impact on wires & cables

8.6 Motors/Generators

8.6.1 High Heat Resistance and Thinner Insulation Have Created A High Demand for Polyimide Films In Motors/Generators

8.6.1.1 COVID-19 impact on motors/generators

9 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Players' Strategies/Right To Win

10.2 Revenue Analysis

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.5.1 Company Application Footprint

10.5.2 Company End-Use Industry Footprint

10.5.3 Company Region Footprint

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Matrix]

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Company Benchmarking (SMEs)

10.7.1 Company Application Footprint

10.7.2 Company End-Use Industry Footprint

10.7.3 Company Region Footprint

10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

11.2 Taimide Tech. Inc.

11.3 Saint-Gobain

11.4 3M Company

11.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.6 Nitto Denko Corporation

11.7 Ube Industries Ltd.

11.7.4 Mnm View

11.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

11.9 Kaneka Corporation

11.10 Pi Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

11.11 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

11.12 Aavid Kunze GmbH

11.13 Dunmore Corporation

11.14 Kolon Industries, Inc.

11.15 Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd.

11.16 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd.

11.17 Flexcon Company, Inc.

11.18 Yongkang Haotai Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.

11.19 Industrial Summit Technology Corporation

11.20 SKC

11.21 Other Companies

11.21.1 Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

11.21.2 Dr. Dietrich MULler GmbH

11.21.3 Liyang Huajing Electronic Material Co., Ltd

11.21.4 Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

11.21.5 Anabond Limited

11.21.6 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

11.21.7 Shinmax Technology Ltd.

11.21.8 Tianjin Hengji International Trade Co., Ltd

11.21.9 Circuit Components Supplies Ltd

11.21.10 Polyonics, Inc.

11.21.11 Goodfellow

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqi6ne

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

