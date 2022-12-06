Global Polyisobutylene Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyisobutylene Market by Product (C-PIB, HR-PIB), Molecular Weight (Low, Medium, High), Application (Tires, Lube Additives, Fuel Additives), End-use Industry (Transportation, Industrial, Food), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to

The global polyisobutylene market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027. The significant growth of the polyisobutylene market is attributed to the increasing demand from transportation and construction end-use industries across the globe. The risk of spilling of polyisobutylene is the major factor restraining the growth of the polyisobutylene market across the globe.

The transportation end-use industry of the polyisobutylene market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Transportation is the largest end-use industry of polyisobutylene in 2021, followed by industrial. This segment of polyisobutylene market is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the transportation end-use industry segment of the polyisobutylene market can be attributed to the increased demand for polyisobutylene from the transportation industry because it has properties such as low moisture absorption, electrical insulation, low gas permeability, and resistance to heat, which make it suitable for various applications of this industry. Moreover, polyisobutylene is preferably used in automobiles as it improves the viscosity index of gear oils and acts as a thickener in greases and smoke suppressants in 2-stroke oils. Polyisobutylene in the form of rubber is used for developing inner liners, treads, and sidewalls of tires as they have strong abrasion resistance (good tread wear) and low rolling resistance (good fuel economy).

The Asia-Pacific polyisobutylene market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027

Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyisobutylene between 2022 and 2027 because of its increasing use in the transportation industry. The increasing demand for polyisobutylene from emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia, among others makes the Asia-Pacific region one of the lucrative markets for manufacturers of polyisobutylene.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand in Transportation Industry

Growing Use in Construction Industry

Restraints

Risk of PIB Spill

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

Challenges

Developing Low-Cost Production Technologies

Market Recovery from COVID-19

