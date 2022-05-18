Global Polymer Emulsion Market Size Expected to Grow to Reach US$ 57,500.7 Million by 2030, at 6.9% CAGR: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica forecasts a tremendous growth in revenue of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market from US$ 32,166.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 57,500.7 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Polymer emulsion is the process of polymerization of emulsion, where emulsification of monomer is prepared with water and surfactant. Physically they fall into the category of colloidal systems. Emulsion polymerization has a specific mechanism and kinetics, which makes it different from many other polymerization techniques. The various monomers that contribute to the majority of the bulk polymer material of all emulsion polymers are styrene-butadiene, pure acrylic, styrene-acrylic, vinyl acetate copolymers, and pure vinyl acetate, among others.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/polymer-emulsion-market

The market is majorly driven by factors such as an increase in demand for paints and coatings and a rapid rise in paper and paperboard markets. Emulsion polymers find application in the processing of diverse types of paints such as automotive OEM and refinish paints. Further, the market is driven by the rising demand for paints & coatings in the decorative, marine, automotive, construction, and industrial applications to provide better visual appeal, and texture, increase shelf-life and protect the product from external damage. Moreover, the rise in the paper and paperboard market owing to the higher growth of food and beverages, cosmetics, and other industries across the globe is fueling the market growth. In addition, the growing initiatives by the governments of various countries are further influencing the market growth. The paper industry uses a wide range of synthetic emulsion polymers such as carboxylate styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylic copolymers, acrylic polymer emulsions, and vinyl acetate. However, the lack of availability of key raw materials and significant price increases are a few factors that can lower the market value of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market.

Segmental Analysis of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market

The various segmentations considered to analyze the Global Polymer Emulsion Market are based on technology type, monomer base, application, end-users, and region. Based on technology, the liquid segment holds the highest market share in 2021. In terms of monomer base, the styrene-butadiene segment dominates the global market in 2021. Further, in terms of application, the paintings & coatings application displays the highest market share. Moreover, buildings are the highest end-users in the polymer emulsion market. The Asia Pacific holds the highest share in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market in 2021.

Regional Analysis of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market:

The US is the highest shareholder country in the North America polymer emulsion market in 2021 and Canada is projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in residential construction and renovation in the region. Based on technology, liquid technology holds the highest share in the polymer emulsion market of North America in 2021.

polymer emulsion market in 2021 and is projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in residential construction and renovation in the region. Based on technology, liquid technology holds the highest share in the polymer emulsion market of in 2021. Germany dominates the Europe polymer emulsion market in 2021 owing to the growing automotive and construction sectors in the country. The polymer emulsion market of Europe is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In terms of monomer base, styrene-butadiene dominates the European market in 2021.

dominates the polymer emulsion market in 2021 owing to the growing automotive and construction sectors in the country. The polymer emulsion market of is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In terms of monomer base, styrene-butadiene dominates the European market in 2021. Asia Pacific holds the highest market share in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market in 2021 and further registers the highest growth rate over the projection period. This is attributed to growing industrial and automotive sectors in countries such as China , India , and Japan . Further, companies such as Arkema Group, Synthomer Plc, and Celanese Corporation are using their technical capabilities to create differentiated solutions for their customers in Asia . China is the highest shareholder country in the region.

holds the highest market share in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market in 2021 and further registers the highest growth rate over the projection period. This is attributed to growing industrial and automotive sectors in countries such as , , and . Further, companies such as Arkema Group, Synthomer Plc, and Celanese Corporation are using their technical capabilities to create differentiated solutions for their customers in . is the highest shareholder country in the region. South Africa holds the highest share in the Middle East & Africa polymer emulsion market in 2021 and further registers the highest CAGR in the region. The growth of the MEA market is attributed to the rise in investments in industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and tourism, which has propelled the demand for construction projects and commercial infrastructure. In terms of application, paints and coatings holds the highest share in the MEA polymer emulsion market in 2021.

holds the highest share in the & polymer emulsion market in 2021 and further registers the highest CAGR in the region. The growth of the MEA market is attributed to the rise in investments in industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and tourism, which has propelled the demand for construction projects and commercial infrastructure. In terms of application, paints and coatings holds the highest share in the MEA polymer emulsion market in 2021. Brazil is the highest shareholder country in the South America polymer emulsion market and Argentina records the highest CAGR over the projection period. This is due to the growing construction sector in South America . Further, based on end-users, the buildings segment holds the highest share in the South America polymer emulsion market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/polymer-emulsion-market

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 32,166.3 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 57,500.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.9% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, and Arkema Group, among others Segments Covered By Technology, By Monomer Base, By Applications, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Dashboard

The key players in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, and Arkema Group, among others.

Recent developments in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market:

In February 2022 , Elopak and Nippon Paper Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the partnership and advance collaborative efforts in the field of liquid-paper packaging.

, Elopak and Nippon Paper Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the partnership and advance collaborative efforts in the field of liquid-paper packaging. In October 2020 , WACKER expanded capacity for polymer products at Nanjing . WACKER invested around US$ 100 million in its integrated production site in Nanjing . WACKER's Nanjing expansion was aimed to meet growing customer demand for its high-quality binders, particularly from China's buoyant construction industry.

, WACKER expanded capacity for polymer products at . WACKER invested around in its integrated production site in . WACKER's expansion was aimed to meet growing customer demand for its high-quality binders, particularly from buoyant construction industry. In January 2020 , Celanese initiated the strategic expansion of global emulsion polymers. Expansion of its emulsion polymers derivatives business to extend the value of its global acetyl chain. These focused investments allow Celanese to implement integrated capital deployments to capture disproportionate growth in the global Emulsions market.

, Celanese initiated the strategic expansion of global emulsion polymers. Expansion of its emulsion polymers derivatives business to extend the value of its global acetyl chain. These focused investments allow Celanese to implement integrated capital deployments to capture disproportionate growth in the global Emulsions market. In March 2019 , Trinseo partnered with Grolman Group that operates an international specialty ingredients distribution business, to distribute styrene acrylate latex binders in Europe for the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers market.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market:

By Technology segment of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market is sub-segmented into:

Dry (Isolated)



Liquid

By Monomer Base segment of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market is sub-segmented into:

Styrene-butadiene



Pure Acrylic



Styrene- Acrylic



Vinyl Acetate Copolymers



Pure Vinyl acetate



Vinyl- Acrylic



Others

By Applications segment of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market is sub-segmented into:

Paints & Coatings



Adhesives & Sealant



Nonwovens



Paper



Print & Packaging



Construction



Textiles



Others

By End User segment of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market is sub-segmented into:

Automotive



Buildings



Retail & Ecommerce



Manufacturing



Others

By Region segment of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





The UK







Germany







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Western Europe





Eastern Europe





Poland







Russia







Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

Browse More Reports:

Southeast Asia Organic Fertilizer Market- (By Source- Plant, Animal and Mineral; By Form- Dry and Liquid; By Nutrient Content- Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%, Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60% and Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%; By Crop Type- Cereals & grains, Oilseed & pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others; and By Country) - Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast, 2027

North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market- (By Material Type- Biodegradable, Recyclable, Compostable, Reusable, Natural Fiber, Plant Based and Non- Toxic Material; By Packaging Material- Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Glass, Corn Starch, Bubble Wrap Packaging, Metal, Rice Husk, Gelatin Films and Others; By Product- Boards & Trays, Bottles, Containers, Jars, Box, Milk & Other Beverage Cartons, Tub, Tableware and Others; By Applications- Food and Beverage, Bakery and Confectionery and Others; and By Country) - Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast, 2027

Europe PET Bottle Market – (By Form - Amorphous PET and Crystalline PET; By Color – Colored and Transparent; By Resin Type – Virgin and Recycled; By Technology - Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Thermoforming, and Others; By Capacity - Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, and More than 2000 ml; By Application – Beverages, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, and Others; By Distribution Channel – Business to Business and Retail; and By Country) - Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast, 2027

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica