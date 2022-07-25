Global Polymer Foams Market Report 2022: Consumption of Polymer Foams by Types, Markets and Regions 2017-2032

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Polymer Foams 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Polymer Foams 2022-2032 covers a wide variety of markets and applications for foamed plastics as well as the broad range of processes and technologies that can be used to create and shape these materials.

A polymer foam is a two-phase system that contains statistically distributed gas bubbles in a polymer matrix. Polymer foams can be rigid, flexible, or elastomeric, and can be produced from a wide range of polymers, such as polyurethane (PUR), polystyrene (PS), polyisocyanurate (PIR), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), poly(ethylene-vinyl acetate) (EVA), nitrile rubber (NBR), poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC), or other polyolefins. The market is dominated by PUR foams, followed by PS, PP and PVC foams. Innovations in materials and additives for polymer foams are spurring further growth in the market.

Polymer foam products possess advantages including low density, good heat and sound insulation, and excellent energy absorption (impact resistance) and consequently are used in a wide variety of applications.

The market of polymer foams continues to grow, especially in developing countries, with global annual consumption of polymer foams exceeding 26 million tonnes. Polymer foams are extensively used in markets including automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, furniture, sports equipment, medical, aerospace etc.

Report contents include:

Analysis of types of polymer foams including

Analysis of end user markets for polymer foams including automotive, construction, medical, packaging, sports and leisure and others.

Analysis of the global consumption of polymer foams, by types, markets and regions, 2017-2032.

Analysis of market drivers and trends in polymer foams.

Analysis of recent developments in polymer foams including nanocomposite foams and biobased foams.

Profiles of 48 polymer foam producers. Companies profiled include Arkema, Armacell, BASF, Borealis, CellMat Technologies S.L., foamplant, Groam, Trocellen GmbH and Zotefoams plc

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Markets for polymer foams

1.2 Market trends and drivers

1.3 Global market for polymer foams, tonnes and revenues

1.3.1 Global consumption in million tonnes, by type of polymer foam

1.3.2 Global consumption in million tonnes, by market

1.3.3 Global consumption in million tonnes, by region

1.4 Market and technology challenges

1.5 Sustainability in the polymer foam market



2 TYPES OF POLYMER FOAMS

2.1 Classification of polymer foams

2.2 Structural properties

2.3 Foaming processes

2.3.1 Methods

2.4 Blowing agents

2.4.1 Physical blowing agents

2.4.2 Chemical blowing agents

2.4.3 Expandable beads

2.5 Processing techniques

2.5.1 Foam Extrusion Molding

2.5.2 Foam Injection Molding

2.6 Recycling polymer foams

2.7 Recent technology developments

2.8 Polyurethane (PUR) foams

2.8.1 Properties

2.8.2 Markets and applications

2.8.3 Global consumption of polyurethane foams 2017-2032 (tonnes)

2.9 Polystyrene (PS) foams

2.9.1 Markets and applications

2.9.2 Global consumption of polystyrene foams 2017-2032 (tonnes)

2.10 Polypropylene (PP) foams

2.10.1 Markets and applications

2.10.2 Global consumption of polypropylene foams 2017-2032 (tonnes)

2.11 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams

2.11.1 Markets and applications

2.11.2 Global consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride foams 2017-2032 (tonnes)

2.12 Nitrile rubber (NBR) foams

2.13 Microcellular foam

2.14 Other foams

2.14.1 Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

2.14.2 Polyethylene (PE)

2.14.3 Poly(ethylene-vinyl acetate) (EVA)

2.14.4 Polyethersulfone (PESU)

2.15 Biobased polymer foams

2.16 Polymer bead foams

2.17 Polymer nanocomposite foams

2.17.1 Carbon nanotubes

2.17.2 Graphene

2.17.3 Cellulose nanofibers



3 MARKETS FOR POLYMER FOAMS

3.1 Automotive

3.1.1 Applications

3.1.2 Global consumption of polymer foams in automotive (tonnes)

3.2 Building and construction

3.3 Medical

3.4 Packaging

3.5 Sports and Leisure

3.6 Other



4 PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES



5 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

6.1 Primary research

6.2 Secondary research



7 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Borealis AG

CellMat Technologies S.L.

Covestro AG

Crown General

Dupont

EKSEN

Evonik Industries AG

Foamplant

Fritz Nauer AG

Greiner Group AG

Groam

HOWA TRAMICO

Interep

Isofom Srl

Huntsman International LLC

JSP Corporation

Koepp Schaum GmbH

Natural Polymers, LLC

NEVEON Holding GmbH

Palziv

Polymer Technologies, Inc

Recticel NV

Rogers Corporation

Sabic

Saint-Gobain

Sealed Air Corp

Sekisui Alveo AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

SABIC

Sanitized AG

Synthos S.A

Tosoh Corporation

TotalEnergies

TRAMACO GmbH

Trelleborg AB

Trocellen GmbH

UFM Bt

Uttam plastomers pvt ltd

The Vita Group

W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG

Wanhua Chemical Corporation

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

XOnano Smartfoam

Zetaesse SPA

Zotefoams plc

