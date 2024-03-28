Global Polymerase Chain Reaction for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets, 2023-2024 and 2027: Lowering Costs, Improving Outcomes and Battling Against Anti Microbial Resistance

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PCR Markets. Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets and by Application, Product and Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are PCR Technologies?

2.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Market Size

2.3.2 Currency

2.3.3 Years

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies

3.1 Concepts

3.1.1 Method

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Finding Specific DNA

3.2.2 Measuring DNA

3.2.3 Medical and Diagnostic Applications

3.2.3.1 Carrier, prenatal and tissue typing

3.2.3.2 Cancer Diagnosis and Management

3.2.3.3 Infectious Disease - New Levels of Accuracy and Sensitivity

3.2.3.4 Forensic Applications

3.2.3.5 Science and Research

3.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages

3.4 Different Types of PCR

3.4.1 Simple Changes

3.4.1.1 Multiplex-PCR

3.4.1.2 VNTR PCR

3.4.1.3 Asymmetric PCR

3.4.1.4 Long PCR

3.4.1.5 Nested PCR

3.4.1.6 Quantitative PCR

3.4.1.7 Hot-start PCR

3.4.1.8 Touchdown PCR

3.4.1.9 Assembly PCR

3.4.1.10 Colony PCR

3.4.1.11 Suicide PCR

3.4.1.12 Cold PCR

3.4.2 Digital PCR

3.4.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR

3.4.2.2 Comparison between dPCR and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

3.4.2.3 Digital PCR in Use

3.4.2.4 Digital PCR Commercial History

3.4.3 Isothermal PCR

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 A New Standard

5.1.2 Down the Curve We Go

5.1.3 Multiplexing

5.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable

5.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 The Other Guys

5.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital

5.3.4 Disruption Looms

5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 PCR Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Multiplex Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel Market Expanding

6.3 Sensible Dx to Launch 10-Minute POC PCR System

6.4 ReadyGo Dx Plans to Make MDx Testing Easy

6.5 Transformative Biotech Acquires Summit Biolabs' PCR Tech

6.6 Visby Medical POC STI Multiplex Test Cleared

6.7 Sherlock Biosciences Buys Sense Biodetection

6.8 Agilent, Qiagen Nab FDA Approvals for Lung Cancer Treatment CDx

6.9 HealthTrackRx Investing in Rapid Turnaround Times

6.10 LEX Dx Developing Ultra-Fast Low-Cost PCR

6.11 Next-Gen Dx Technologies Face Uncertain Future

6.12 Rover Dx Developing All-Optical Rapid POC qPCR Platform

6.13 ProtonDx Plans Rapid Molecular Dx Instrument

6.14 Innova Medical Group Licenses MDx Tech

6.15 MicroGEM to Grow Market for 30-Minute RT-PCR System

6.16 Precipio Receives CE-IVD Mark for Cancer Panels

6.17 Siemens Healthineers to Develop Next-Gen MDx Platform

6.18 New York State Approves Enzo Biochem HPV Molecular Test

6.19 Grip Molecular Developing Biosensor Panel to Detect Respiratory Infections

6.20 Co-Diagnostics Seeks EUA for At-Home PCR Diagnostic System

6.21 Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing

6.22 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

6.23 Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs

6.24 DnaNudge Raises $60M

6.25 Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent

6.26 BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

6.27 Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel

6.28 Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler

6.29 Roche Acquires GenMark

6.30 Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization

6.31 Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding

6.32 WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round

6.33 Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test

6.34 Thermo Fisher to acquire Mesa Biotech

6.35 Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx

6.36 SARS- Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'

6.37 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

6.38 Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR

6.39 Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition

