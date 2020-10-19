Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market 2020-2027: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $538.7 Million

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables estimated at US$436.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$538.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

PCR Tubes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$217.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCR Microplates segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $118 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables market in the U. S. is estimated at US$118 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

PCR Caps/Lids Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR

In the global PCR Caps/Lids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$75.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

4titude Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Merck KgaA

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

PCR Tubes (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

PCR Tubes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

PCR Tubes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

PCR Microplates (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

PCR Microplates (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

PCR Microplates (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

PCR Caps/Lids (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

PCR Caps/Lids (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

PCR Caps/Lids (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Research and Academic Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Research and Academic Institutes (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Research and Academic Institutes (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

