Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026 - Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market is facing a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage on. With the world fighting its biggest public health crisis in history, demand for protective sheets made of PMMA witnessed strong growth to control the spread of COVID-19 infections, as protective shields in hospitals, retail outlets and transport systems.

With applications in personal protection sector witnessing strong improvement growth, most companies shifted production to address the burgeoning demand. At the same time the industry witnessed a decline in demand in various end-use markets including automotive, construction, and electronics.



Extruded Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pellets segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market.

Going forwards, increasing demand for protective sheets, recovery in automobile production and construction and other markets is expected to drive PMMA consumption in 2021. However, PMMA consumption is expected to be hindered by possible slowdown in automobile production due to lack of semiconductors and risk of business closures threatened by emergence of new virus strains.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $634.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$634.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.64% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Recovery in automotive production in the post COVID-19 period is expected to bode well for market growth for MMA and PMMA materials. In the coming years, consumption of acrylic resins is expected to grow led by improvements on the economic front, increased activity in construction and architecture industries, and demand rise from automotive (primarily to improve functionality and to reduce weight) and electronics sectors.

Potential opportunities for PMMA market are immense due to its unique aesthetic features and superior chemical characteristics, which make it a highly valuable material for use in several end-use markets. With demand rising from various industries including signs and displays, electronics, sanitary ware, construction, automotive, and lighting fixtures, many PMMA manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet the growing demand.



