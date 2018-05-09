Global Polyphenylene Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Industrial & Coatings

The global polyphenylene market is estimated to be USD 3.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The polyphenylene market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the growing use of polyphenylene resins in the automotive and aerospace industries, coupled with their increasing consumption in the filter bag application.

The main types of polyphenylene considered in the report are polyphenylene sulfide, polyphenylene ether/oxide, and others. Owing to their wide applicability and need for high thermal resistance, chemical resistance, flexibility, and high excellent electrical properties from various end-use industries, such as electrical & electronics and automotive, the polyphenylene sulfide type segment led the polyphenylene market in 2017, in terms of value.

Engineering plastics is the largest application of the polyphenylene market, in terms of value. The growing demand for flame retardancy, high heat deflection, and excellent dimensional stability is expected to drive the polyphenylene market in engineering plastic. Hence, this market is expected to witness continuous growth.



Polyphenylene are used in various end-use industries, such as automotive, electronics & electrical, industrial, coating, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to lead the polyphenylene market during the forecast period.



North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as key markets for polyphenylene in the report. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing polyphenylene resin market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in population, the increasing demand for polyphenylene from electronics & electrical and automotive industries. These factors are expected to encourage multinational companies to invest more in the region. Moreover, the region is witnessing economic growth.



The polyphenylene market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. However, the low heat resistance of separators and various safety issues related to batteries could hinder the growth of the market.



Toray Industries (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Celanese Corporation (US), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), China Lumena New Material (China), and Ensigner (Germany) are the key companies operational in the polyphenylene market.



Targeting new markets will enable manufacturers to cater to the rising demand for polyphenylene resins, hence reinforcing their position in the market.

