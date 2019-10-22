Global Polystyrene Market to Reach $29.01 Billion by 2023, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polystyrene (PS) market is estimated to be growing at a rate of 1.9 percent until 2023, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The current capacity is 25.62 million metric tons (MMT) and demand is 18.66 MMT. By 2023, the capacity is expected to reach 25.51 MMT with a demand of 20.20 MMT driven by demands from construction and electronics industries.

The PS HIPS/GPPS market is driven majorly by the Asian market, which is expected to grow by 3-4 percent CAGR until 2023. The PS EPS market is driven by firm demand from the Asian market, which is expected to grow by 3–4 percent CAGR during by 2023, while mature markets, like Europe and North America, are expected to grow by 0-2 percent CAGR during the same period. China continues to be the largest importer of HIPS/GPPS, due to the increasing use in the consumer electronics industry.

Increase in packaged food demand, rising demand for food containers, and disposable cutlery in Asia are expected to be the key drivers in the coming years with the food packaging demand in Asia accounting for 25–35 percent of the total demand. An increase in disposable income is likely to drive the home appliances demand from the Asian markets. Capacity reductions by major suppliers and delay in feedstock styrene capacity additions in the past years are posing a challenge to the growth of the market.

The prominence of recyclable polystyrene has been growing as with stricter regulations in place, the emphasis on a lot of packaging companies has been to recycle and create more biodegradable products that would not harm the environment. The usage of such products would help reduce greenhouse emissions by 15 percent and it will also reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. This packaging requires 6 percent less usage of material along with an annual decrease of the generation of 120,000 pounds of waste per year

