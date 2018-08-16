Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in Tons by the following End-Use Industries:

Automotive & Transportation

Chemical Processing

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical & Industrial

Consumer Appliances

Others

The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:





Coatings & Liners

Films

Mechanical Parts & Components

Others

The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:





3M ( USA )

( ) Asahi Glass Company Limited ( Japan )

) AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. ( USA )

) Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry ( China )

) Daikin Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Daikin America, Inc. ( USA )

) Dongyue Group Limited ( China )

) Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited ( India )

) HaloPolymer, OJSC ( Russia )

) Juhua Group Corporation ( China )

) Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation ( USA )

) Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

3F New Material Co., Ltd. ( ) Solvay ( Belgium )

) The Chemours Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): A Versatile Material with Applications in Varied End-Use Industries



Current & Future Analysis



Factors Influencing Market Growth - In a Nutshell



China Spearheads Growth in the PTFE Market



Chemical Processing Industry Leads the PTFE Market



Granular and Micronized Forms of PTFE



PTFE Production Scenario



Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



Global PTFE Trade - An Overview







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES



Micronized PTFE Powder Market: Applications in Diverse Industries Power Growth



Demand for Potable Drinking Water - A Major Growth Driver for PTFE Membranes Market



Hydrophobic PTFE Membranes Dominate PTFE Membranes Market



Riding on Industrialization and Urbanization, Asia-Pacific Leads PTFE Membranes Market



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market: Chemical Processing and Pharma & Medical Industries Spur Demand



Teflon Coatings Market Exhibits Significant Growth



Novel Technologies Fuel Demand for Teflon Coatings



Demand for Dry Film Lubricants Continues to Grow



Innovations Sustain PTFE Market



A Glance at Latest Innovations in the PTFE Space



3M Glass Bubbles: The Latest Advancement from 3M and Dyneon



Increasing Usage of ETFE Material for Construction Purposes



Teflon Coatings: Moving from Cookware to Industrial Applications



Researchers Develop Durable and Thinner Version of Teflon



PTFE Application in Renewable Energy Systems - A Promising Growth Opportunity



Opportunity Indicators



Automotive Industry: PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers Essential to Improve Performance and Durability of Components



Consumer Appliances: Need for Durability and Long Working Life Drives Demand for Teflon PTFE Products



Thermoplastic to Improve PTFE Processing Technology



PTFE Market - Pricing Dynamics







4. FLUOROPOLYMERS MARKET - A REVIEW



Fluoropolymer: A Versatile and Advanced Polymer with Growing Applications



Diverse Applications of Fluoropolymers: A Major Growth Driving Factor



PTFE Fluoropolymer: The Largest Product Type in Fluoropolymers Market



Asia-Pacific Rules the Fluoropolymers Market



China - Emerging as Hot Spot for Production



Competitive Scenario



Importance of High Performance Fluoropolymers Continues to Grow in Varied End-Use Markets



Fluoropolymer Films Market - An Overview



Increase in Crude Oil Prices to Expand Market for Fluorine Products



Demand for New Product Designs to Brighten Prospects for Fluoropolymers



Innovative Applications Stimulate Fluoropolymers Market



High-Value Fluoropolymers in Demand



Environmental Regulations Hinder Production of Fluoropolymers



High Entry Barriers Limit Competition







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction



Historical Backdrop



Major Characteristics of PTFE



Properties



Chemical and Physical Properties



Low Friction



High Bulk Resistance and Chemical Inertness



Anti-Corrosive



Optical



Manufacturing Process



Forms of PTFE



Granular



Fine Powder



Dispersion



Polymerization of TPFE



Suspension Polymerization



Emulsion Polymerization



Processing Techniques



Extremely High Temperature Hazardous for PTFE



Application Areas



Transportation



Chemical Processing



Electrical & Electronics



Medical



Cookware



Textiles



Compression Packing



Filtration



Armor-Piercing Bullets



Powdered PTFE Used as Oxidizer







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Trade Names of PTFE Products of Select Manufacturers







6.1 Focus on Select Players



3M (USA)



Asahi Glass Company Limited (Japan)



AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. (USA)



Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry (China)



Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)



Daikin America, Inc. (USA)



Dongyue Group Limited (China)



Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India)



HaloPolymer, OJSC (Russia)



Juhua Group Corporation (China)



Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)



Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd. (China)



Solvay (Belgium)



The Chemours Company (USA)







6.2 Recent Industry Activity



Daikin Takes Over Heroflon



Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Unveils PTFE Seals for Aerospace Industry



Rogers Corporation Takes Over DeWAL Industries



Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Completes Take Over of CoorsTek Subsidiary







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 25 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 28)

The United States (10)

(10) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (6)

(6) France (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

