Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the period.

The increasing demand for heat-resistant plastics from several end-user industries such as electronics, automobile, aerospace, and medical among others is the key factor to propel the growth of the PTFE market. The fluctuations in the price of PTFE may hinder its market growth. However, the growing demand from the end-user industry to meet the unmet demand of PTFE is a major opportunity for market growth.

The global PTFE market is categorized based on the form, application, and end-user industry. Based on form the market is bifurcated into granular and fine-powder. Based on application the market is segmented into sheets, coatings, pipes, films, and others. Based on the end-user industry the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, chemical & industrial processing, automotive & transportation, household goods, and others.

The global PTFE market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising industrialization that creates a huge demand for chemical material like PTFE which is highly heat resistant.

Arkema S.A., 3M Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG, The Chemours Co., Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co., Ltd, AFT Fluorotec Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SABIC, Solvay S.A., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., and so on are the key players operating in the PTFE market.

The key players of the PTFE market are taking strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expanding their market presence by strengthening their geographical reach.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Arkema S.A.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. 3M Co.

3.3.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG

3.3.4. The Chemours Co.

3.3.5. Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co.,Ltd.

4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market by Form

5.1.1. Granular

5.1.2. Fine Powder

5.2. Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market by Application

5.2.1. Sheet

5.2.2. Coatings

5.2.3. Pipes

5.2.4. Films

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market by End-User Industry

5.3.1. Electrical & Electronics

5.3.2. Chemical & Industrial Processing

5.3.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.3.4. Household Goods

5.3.5. Others (Medical)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. The US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. AFT Fluorotec, Ltd.

7.3. AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

7.4. Arkema S.A.

7.5. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.6. Dalau Ltd.

7.7. DowDuPont, Inc.

7.8. Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Ltd.

7.9. HaloPolymer, OJSC

7.10. Honeywell International Inc.

7.11. J.V.Corp.

7.12. Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG

7.13. RTP Co.

7.14. SABIC Group

7.15. Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co., Ltd.

7.16. Solvay S.A.

7.17. SuKo Machine Tech Co., Ltd.

7.18. The Chemours Co.

7.19. Tristar Plastics Corp.

7.20. Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

7.21. Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

