Global Polyurea Coatings Market Projected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2028 with Notable Expansion in Construction and Landscaping Sectors

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurea Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurea coatings market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.



The global market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the construction and landscaping industries. In addition to this, continual technological developments in coating processes and techniques are providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the rising deployment of premium waterproofing coating in residential buildings is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market.

The market is further propelled by the growing expenditure on lining systems for environmental protection, such as landfill controls, as a result of stringent regulations imposed by the governments of numerous countries to minimize pollution. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and industrialization, expanding infrastructural development, the inflating disposable income levels of the consumers, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global polyurea coatings market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, technology, raw material and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

Breakup by Technology:

Spraying

Pouring

Hand Mixing

Breakup by Raw Material:

Aromatic Isocyanate-based

Aliphatic Isocyanate-based

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Albemarle Corporation, ArmorThane USA Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corporation, Specialty Products Inc., Teknos Group Oy, The Sherwin-Williams Company, VIP Coatings Intl Gmbh & Co. KG and Wasser Coatings.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polyurea coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyurea coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyurea coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyurea Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Pure Polyurea

6.2 Hybrid Polyurea



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Spraying

7.2 Pouring

7.3 Hand Mixing



8 Market Breakup by Raw Material

8.1 Aromatic Isocyanate-based

8.2 Aliphatic Isocyanate-based



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Building and Construction

9.2 Transportation

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Albemarle Corporation

ArmorThane USA Inc.

Inc. BASF SE

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

Rhino Linings Corporation

Specialty Products Inc.

Teknos Group Oy

The Sherwin-Williams Company

VIP Coatings Intl Gmbh & Co. KG

Wasser Coatings.

