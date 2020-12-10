Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring BASF, Covestro, Huntsman International, Saint-Gobain, Dow Chemical Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurethane (PU) foam market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is set to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Polyurethane foam is a synthetic polymer that offers insulation and protection to materials against abrasion, temperature, moisture, impact and corrosion. It is commonly available in the spray, flexible and rigid forms and is primarily used as stuffing in beddings and furniture. It is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, does not degrade over time and can also rapidly react with moisture to expand and bond with the surfaces with high adhesion after application.



Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various other industries, including automotive, packaging, construction and electronics. Significant growth in the construction industry, along with the rising product demand from the furnishing sector, is one of the key factors that is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Furthermore, widespread adoption of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams that are used with coatings, paints and adhesives in residential and commercial complexes is also contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, various product innovations and the development of bio-based polyols that are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam and have minimal carbon emissions into the environment, are providing an impetus to the demand for this type of foam.



Moreover, extensive utilization of polyurethane foam in the automotive industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is used in this industry for manufacturing light-weight automobile components, such as dashboards, airbags, armrests and other exterior parts, which further aids in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the vehicle.



Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with increasing product demand from the packaging industry, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polyurethane (PU) foam market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the structure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the density?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Structure

6.1 Open Cell

6.2 Closed Cell



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Flexible Foam

7.2 Rigid Foam

7.3 Spray Foam



8 Market Breakup by Density

8.1 Low Density

8.2 Medium Density

8.3 High Density



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Bedding and Furniture

9.2 Building and Construction

9.3 Electronics

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Packaging

9.6 Footwear



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Foamcraft Inc.

Future Foam Inc.

Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited)

Recticel NV/SA

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

UFP Technologies Inc.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

