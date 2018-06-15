Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Chang Chun, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company & Kurray & Sekisiu Chemical

The Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing demand from the photovoltaic industry. The solar photovoltaics industry is experiencing increased installation capacity over the years, which results in reduced greenhouse gas emissions as well as a reduction in the release of harmful pollutants. Polyvinyl butyral is used as an encapsulation material for solar cells and graphene batteries due to its excellent thermal properties such as thermal and ionic conductivity.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased demand for polyvinyl butyral films. Films and sheets constituted the largest application segment of the global polyvinyl butyral market in 2017, and it is anticipated to retain its market share during the forecast period. It is primarily used as an interlayer for glass lamination in the automotive, architectural, and construction sector.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuation in the crude oil prices. Polyvinyl alcohol and butyraldehyde are the raw materials used in the production of polyvinyl butyral. These are petroleum-based raw materials, and the fluctuation and volatility in the price of these raw materials, and the fluctuation and volatility in the price of these raw materials will inhibit the growth of the global polyvinyl butyral market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

Chang Chun Group

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

KURARAY

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

