Global PON ONU Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2023

Global PON (Passive Optical Network) ONU (Optical Network Unit) equipment shipments have benefited from tens of millions of new subscribers every year in Chinese market since 2016.



The output of ONU terminals exceeded 100 million units in both 2016 and 2017 with value of nearly USD 4.4 billion and USD 3.9 billion, respectively. The fierce competition not only has benefited the FTTH (Fiber To The Home) supply chains that cover upstream components and downstream OEM/ODM assembly services but also has lured more Chinese players to join the bandwagon.

It is estimated PON ONU equipment shipment volume will top 90 million units by 2023 with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 1.9% for the period 2019-2023.

List of Topics

This research focuses on PON (Passive Optical Network).



By technology, it can be divided into GPON (Gigabit PON) and EPON (Ethernet PON).



By functionality, PON terminals can be divided into Bridge, Home Gateway, and MDU (Multi Dwelling Unit).



This research also concentrates on the FTTH (Fiber To The Home) layout of the world's major fixed-line telecom operators and the growth in their subscriber base from which statistics on the global shipments and value can be estimated.

Key Topics Covered:



Worldwide PON ONU Equipment Shipment Volume, 2016-2023 Worldwide PON ONU Equipment Shipment Value, 2016-2023 Worldwide PON ONU Equipment Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 2016-2023 Worldwide PON ONU Equipment Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 2016-2023 Intelligence Insight Research Scope & Definitions

