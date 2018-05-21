Global Pool Cleaning Machines Market 2018-2022 with Hayward Industries, Maytronics, Pentair, Waterco & Zodiac Pool Solutions Dominating

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pool Cleaning Machines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pool cleaning machines market to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Pool Cleaning Machines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is introduction of smart pool cleaning machines. The rising adoption and penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other computing devices that can access automation systems from remote locations is also fueling the need for automated products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is benefits associated with the use of pool cleaning machines. According to our market research and analysis on the pool cleaning machines market, the advantages associated with the usage of pool cleaning machines will positively impact the market's growth during the next few years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is infrequent purchase and long replacement cycle. Pool cleaning machines are meant for long-term use and do not require frequent replacement because they are of superior quality and durable.
Key vendors
- Hayward Industries
- Maytronics
- Pentair
- Waterco
- Zodiac Pool Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market outline
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Robotic pool cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Suction pool cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pressure pool cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Residential users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other drivers
- Market challenges
- Other challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of smart pool cleaning machines
- Surge in innovative products
- High Internet penetration
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hayward Industries
- Maytronics
- Pentair
- Waterco
- Zodiac Pool Solutions
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sjx992/global_pool?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pool-cleaning-machines-market-2018-2022-with-hayward-industries-maytronics-pentair-waterco--zodiac-pool-solutions-dominating-300651738.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article