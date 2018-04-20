Global Portable Coolers Market 2018-2022 with Bison Coolers, Igloo Products, Grizzly Coolers, Newell Brands (The Coleman Company) & ORCA Coolers Freezing Out the Competition

The Global Portable Coolers market to grow at a CAGR of 13.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Portable Coolers Market for the period 2018-2022. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A portable cooler helps users to preserve food provisions and chilled food products from perishing. Most portable coolers are characterized by an ice-life of 4 to 10 days. They are waterproof and weatherproof. They also facilitate safeguarding food provisions from wild animals during camping.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increased participation in outdoor recreational activities due to lifestyle changes. One trend in the market is the increased preference for animal-resistant coolers, especially for individual use. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the uncertain and sometimes unfavorable weather conditions.



Key vendors

Bison Coolers

Igloo Products

Grizzly Coolers

Newell Brands (The Coleman Company)

(The Coleman Company) ORCA Coolers

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vn3njn/global_portable?w=5





