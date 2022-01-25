Global Portable Ventilators Market (2021 to 2027) - by Mode, Age, Interface, End-user, Mode of Distribution and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable Ventilators Market (2021-2027) by Mode, Age, Interface, End User, Mode of Distribution, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Ventilators Market is estimated to be USD 776.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,198.37 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The factors fueling the growth of the portable ventilator market are increasing incidences of breathing diseases and respiratory problems among the growing population. Additionally, the increasing smoking population is another factor for the increased demand for portable medical ventilators. The intervention of innovative technology in the healthcare sector has improved operational conduct and has provided the patients with intensive care solutions. The market is expected to expand due to rapid development in technology. Advancement in technology has enabled these ventilators to be used anywhere and anytime by the patient without any medical set-up.

The world is currently hit by the pandemic of COVID-19. This disease leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death due to breathing issues in some severe cases. Hence, a surge in the number of people with Covid-19 is anticipated to boost the global demand for portable ventilators.

However, the high cost associated with portable medical ventilators is one of the major factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the portable ventilators market soon. Also, the availability of low-cost non-branded products available in the market creates a challenge for branded ventilator producers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Easy-Access of Patient Treatment Associated with Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Huge Base of Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence Rate of Preterm Births

Prevalence of Respiratory Allergies, Various Breathing Problems, and Tobacco Consumption

Restraints

Availability of Low-Cost Non-Branded Products

High Cost Associated with Portable Medical Ventilators

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices with Improved Operational Conduct

Potential in Emerging Economies due to Improved Healthcare Infrastructure and Increased Healthcare Spending

Challenges

Lack of Awareness and a Large Population of Undiagnosed & Undertreated Patients

Harmful Effects of Certain Devices on Neonates

The Global Portable Medical Devices Market is segmented based on Mode, Age, Interface, End User, Mode of Distribution, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ResMed Inc., Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co, Smiths Group Plc, Hamilton Medical AG, G.E. Healthcare, Nidek Medical, Oricare Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, and others.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Portable Ventilators Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Combined

6.3 Pressure

6.4 Volume



7. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Interfaces

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Invasive

7.3 Non-invasive



8. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Age

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infant/Neonatal Ventilator

8.3 Adult/Pediatric Ventilator



9. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By End-Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ambulatory Care Centre

9.3 Home Care Setting

9.4 Hospital & Clinic

9.5 Rehabilitation



10. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Modes of Distribution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Online

10.3 Offline



11. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Australia

11.5.5 Rest of APAC

11.6 The Middle East and Africa



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Fundings



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd.

13.3 Avasarala Technologies

13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.5 Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd.

13.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co.

13.7 GE Healthcare

13.8 Getinge AB

13.9 Hamilton Medical AG

13.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.11 Meditec International England Ltd

13.12 Medtronic PLC

13.13 Nidek Medical

13.14 Oricare Inc

13.15 Percussionaire Corp.

13.16 ResMed Inc.

13.17 Smiths Group PLC

13.18 Teleflex Incorporated

13.19 Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kmdfw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets