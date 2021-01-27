Global Portable Ventilators Markets, 2020-2025 - Opportunities in the Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices with Improved Operational Conduct

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable Ventilators Market (2020-2025) by Mode, Age, Interface, End User, Mode of Distribution, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Ventilators Market is estimated to be USD 720 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,009.8 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7%.



The factors fueling the growth of the portable ventilator market are increasing incidences of breathing diseases and respiratory problems among the growing population. Additionally, the increasing smoking population is another factor for the increased demand for portable medical ventilators. The intervention of innovative technology in the healthcare sector has improved operational conduct and has provided the patients with intensive care solutions. The market is expected to expand due to rapid development in technology. Advancement in technology has enabled these ventilators to be used anywhere and anytime by the patient without any medical set-up.



The world is currently hit by the pandemic of COVID-19. This disease leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death due to breathing issues in some severe cases. Hence, a surge in the number of people with Covid-19 is anticipated to boost the global demand for portable ventilators.



However, the high cost associated with portable medical ventilators is one of the major factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the portable ventilators market soon. Also, the availability of low-cost non-branded products available in the market creates a challenge for branded ventilator producers.



Based on Mode, the portable medical ventilator market is categorized into Combined, Volume, and Pressure Mode Ventilation. Pressure-Mode Ventilation segment is expected to gain maximum revenue during the forecast period due to its usages on patients with respiration issues. It is the preferred technique in most clinical centers to avoid alveolar over distension.



Based on the Interface, the Invasive Ventilation is projected to hold the maximum share of the market owing to its increasing demand in the treatment of respiratory disorders, neurological diseases, and sleeping disorders among the huge population globally. The Non-Invasive Ventilation segment will influence the market by its usage in the provision of ventilatory support through the patient's upper airway using a mask or similar kind of device.



Based on End-user, the Homecare segment is likely to expand during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population across the globe and the rising demand for home care therapeutic devices are influencing the growth of this segment. Moreover, the increasing implementation of advanced health care technologies is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.



North America is anticipated to have a large market share due to the high adoption of technologically advanced devices, supportive government initiatives for early diagnosis of diseases. Countries in the Asia Pacific are also expected to grow at a higher rate. Factors such as rapid growth in incidences of COVID-19 patients and the presence of a large geriatric population in the region would create growth prospects for the Portable Ventilators market across the Asia-Pacific region.



