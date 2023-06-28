Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-generation Restaurant POS Systems

28 Jun, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "POS Restaurant Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Dining Out is More than Just Preference of Where Food is Consumed. It's a Social Concept Which Interestingly Provides the Foundation for the Growth of the Restaurant Supply Chain
- Eating Out is a Trillion Dollar Business, a Business Fact that Brings Cheer to the POS Restaurant Management Systems Market: Global Restaurants & Mobile Food Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022
- After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Competition
- POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- What is a POS System? Definition, Scope, Types & Its Significance in the Retail Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Recovery Momentum in the Restaurant Industry Slips on Red Hot Inflation, Players in the Value Chain Face Uncertainty & Volatility in 2022
- A Recap of the Pandemic Impact on the Food Service Industry in 2020
- Year 2021 Witnessed a Long & Painful Recovery
- The Industry Slips Yet Gain in 2022 on War Induced Food Inflation
- In-depth Review of the Impact of Galloping Inflation on the Restaurant Industry
- Amid Rising Inflation, Higher the Share of Food in Consumer Price Index Greater Will Be the Expense of Eating & Deeper the Impact on Restaurants: Food's Share of Consumer Price Index (In %) by Region
- With Increasing Prices Continuing to Squeeze Living Standards Worldwide, Restaurant Business Feels the Sharp Sting of a Slowdown in Recovery: Global Growth in Consumer Prices (In %) for the Years 2020, 2021 2022, and 2023
- POS Solutions With Table Management Systems Rise in Popularity
- COVID-19 Induced Accelerated Rise of Cloud Kitchens Drives Demand for Restaurant POS Systems
- Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems
- Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments
- Rising Affordability and Convenience Factor to Spur Adoption of Mobile POS Solutions: Global Mobile POS Payments (Total Transaction Value In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Total Number of Mobile POS Users (In Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rise in Contactless Payments Highlights Demand for EMV Compliant POS Systems
- Rise of Blockchain in Restaurant POS Systems, a Megatrend of Note
- Incorporation of AI in POS Systems Rises in Popularity
- Cloud Based POS Solutions Witnesses a Sharp Rise in Demand. Here's Why
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81w0yl
