Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-generation Restaurant POS Systems

The global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 149 Featured) -

AccuPOS Point of Sale

ATP (Ata Technology Platforms)

BIM POS

Clover Network, Inc.

EPOS Now Ltd.

eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

Focus POS, Inc.

FoodZaps Technology Pte Ltd

Fujitsu America, Inc.

Heartland Payment Systems, LLC

Ingenico Group

Intel Corporation

Lavu

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation

PAX Technology

POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Revel Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shift4 Payments, LLC

SilverWare POS

SoftTouch POS

Toast, Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

TouchBistro Inc.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dining Out is More than Just Preference of Where Food is Consumed. It's a Social Concept Which Interestingly Provides the Foundation for the Growth of the Restaurant Supply Chain

Eating Out is a Trillion Dollar Business, a Business Fact that Brings Cheer to the POS Restaurant Management Systems Market: Global Restaurants & Mobile Food Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 Competition

POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is a POS System? Definition, Scope, Types & Its Significance in the Retail Industry

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Recovery Momentum in the Restaurant Industry Slips on Red Hot Inflation, Players in the Value Chain Face Uncertainty & Volatility in 2022

A Recap of the Pandemic Impact on the Food Service Industry in 2020

Year 2021 Witnessed a Long & Painful Recovery

The Industry Slips Yet Gain in 2022 on War Induced Food Inflation

In-depth Review of the Impact of Galloping Inflation on the Restaurant Industry

Amid Rising Inflation, Higher the Share of Food in Consumer Price Index Greater Will Be the Expense of Eating & Deeper the Impact on Restaurants: Food's Share of Consumer Price Index (In %) by Region

With Increasing Prices Continuing to Squeeze Living Standards Worldwide, Restaurant Business Feels the Sharp Sting of a Slowdown in Recovery: Global Growth in Consumer Prices (In %) for the Years 2020, 2021 2022, and 2023

POS Solutions With Table Management Systems Rise in Popularity

COVID-19 Induced Accelerated Rise of Cloud Kitchens Drives Demand for Restaurant POS Systems

Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems

Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments

Rising Affordability and Convenience Factor to Spur Adoption of Mobile POS Solutions: Global Mobile POS Payments (Total Transaction Value In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Total Number of Mobile POS Users (In Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rise in Contactless Payments Highlights Demand for EMV Compliant POS Systems

Rise of Blockchain in Restaurant POS Systems, a Megatrend of Note

Incorporation of AI in POS Systems Rises in Popularity

Cloud Based POS Solutions Witnesses a Sharp Rise in Demand. Here's Why

