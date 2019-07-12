Global Position Sensor (Linear and Rotary) Market to 2024 - Opportunities in the Growing Trend of Industrial Automation & High Potential for Industrial Robotics Applications

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Position Sensor Market by Type (Linear Sensor and Rotary Sensor), Application (Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Test Equipment), Contact Type, Output, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall position sensor market is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2018 to USD 7.3 billion by 2024; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing focus of the manufacturing industry on accurate measurements and detailed inspection, growing adoption of position sensors in the aviation & aerospace industry, and rising demand for position sensors to deploy in modern automobiles. However, the high cost of ownership is likely to act as the restraint for the market's growth.



Linear position sensors to witness higher CAGR in position sensor market during the forecast period



The market for linear position sensors is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than that of rotary position sensors during the forecast period. Increasing demand for linear position sensors in various applications and equipment, such as machine tools, measuring and test equipment, automated machinery, robotics, and motion systems is the major factor contributing to the growth of the linear position sensor market.



Robotics application to witness the highest CAGR in the position sensor market during 2019-2024



The robotics application is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the overall position sensor market during the forecast period. Increased usability of position sensors as encoders, potentiometers, and resolvers for sensing and controlling the position of robots, as well as for designing robots, has contributed to the increased demand for positions sensors in robotics applications.



APAC is expected to hold a significant share of the position sensor market by 2024



APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the position sensor market by 2024. Escalating population growth, increasing R&D investments, and growing manufacturing and electronics sectors are expected to drive the growth of the position sensor market in APAC. Further, cost-effective and highly efficient position sensors have witnessed an increasing demand from automotive, electronics, manufacturing, medical and healthcare, and packaging industries in the region, which is likely to fuel the growth of the position sensor market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus of Manufacturing Industry on Accurate Measurements and Detailed Inspection

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Position Sensors in Aviation and Aerospace Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Position Sensors for Modern Automobiles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ownership

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Industrial Automation

5.2.3.2 High Potential for Industrial Robotics Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Standards to Measure Performance Indicators

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Position Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Linear Type

6.2.1 Linear Encoders

6.2.1.1 Optical Linear Encoders

6.2.1.2 Magnetic Linear Encoders

6.2.1.3 Inductive Linear Encoders

6.2.1.4 Capacitive Linear Encoders

6.2.2 Linear Variable Differential Transformers

6.2.3 Magnetostrictive Sensors

6.2.4 Linear Potentiometers

6.2.5 Laser Position Sensors

6.3 Rotary Position Sensors

6.3.1 Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.1 Optical Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.2 Magnetic Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.3 Mechanical Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.4 Capacitive Rotary Encoders

6.3.2 Rotary Potentiometers

6.3.3 Rotary Variable Differential Transformers

6.3.4 Resolvers

6.4 Overview of Other Major Technologies in Position Sensor Market

6.4.1 Proximity Sensors

6.4.1.1 Ultrasonic Position Sensors

6.4.2 Photoelectric Sensors

6.4.2.1 Photoelectric Sensors Use Beams of Light to Detect Whether Object is Present Or Absent

6.4.3 Displacement Sensors

6.4.3.1 Displacement Sensors Can Be Used for Dimension Measurement to Determine Height, Thickness, Width, and Travel Range of Objects

6.4.4 3D Sensors



7 Position Sensor Market, By Contact Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Contact Type

7.2.1 Demand for Contactless Position Sensors is Driven By Their Benefits Such as Ease of Use, Reliable Measurements, Resistance to Contamination, and High Accuracy

7.3 Contact Type

7.3.1 Ability to Convert Mechanical Displacement Into Electrical Signals Drives Demand for Contact Position Sensors



8 Position Sensor Market, By Output

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Output

8.2.1 Digital Sensors are Gaining Popularity Because Discrete Signals are Less Susceptible to Potential Interference and Result in Higher Quality and More Reliable Measurement Values and Output

8.2.2 Merits of Digital Output

8.2.3 Demerits of Digital Output

8.3 Analog Output

8.3.1 Analog Outputs are Necessary Where Digital Electronics Cannot Survive in Environments Such as High Temperature, Pressure, Or Humidity

8.3.2 Merits of Analog Output

8.3.3 Demerits of Analog Output



9 Position Sensor Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Machine Tools

9.2.1 Use of Position Sensors in Machine Tools Enables Higher Degree of Automation and Versatility Along With Improved Safety and Energy Efficiency

9.3 Robotics

9.3.1 Position Sensors Provide Meaningful Information to Controllers Via Electronic Signals Enabling Robots to Perform Their Tasks

9.4 Motion Systems

9.4.1 Position Sensors in Motion Systems are Used to Measure Absolute Or Incremental Displacement

9.5 Material Handling

9.5.1 Material Handling Applications Require Position Sensors to Ensure Safe and Controlled Operations

9.6 Test Equipment

9.6.1 Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, and Medical Sectors Use Position Sensors in Test Their Equipment to Achieve High Accuracy and Precision

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Inspection and Measurement Systems Equipped With Position Sensors Operate With High Precision and Accuracy Even Under Severe Conditions



10 Position Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Consumer Goods

10.2.2 Intermediate Goods

10.2.3 Capital Goods

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Position Sensors Provide Crucial Information to Engine Control Module for Smooth and Safe Functioning of Vehicles

10.4 Aerospace

10.4.1 Commercial and General Aviation

10.4.2 Military Aircraft

10.4.3 Space Systems

10.5 Packaging

10.5.1 Linear Encoders, Inductive Position Sensors, and Proximity Sensors are Used in Packaging Industry to Enhance Packaging Machine Performance

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Healthcare Industry Requires Highly Reliable Position Sensors That Provide Accurate Information to Ensure Patient Safety

10.7 Electronics

10.7.1 In Consumer Electronics Industry, Position Sensors are Used in Smartphones, Gaming Consoles, Digital Cameras, and Home Appliances

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Other Industries Including Power and Mining Use Linear and Rotary Sensors



11 Geographic Analysis

Company Profiles



Key Players



Honeywell

SICK AG

AMS AG

TE Connectivity

MTS Systems

Vishay

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Bourns

Allegro MicroSystems

Other Companies



Renishaw

Heidenhain

Hans Turck

Novotechnik

Siko

Piher Sensors

Alliance Sensors

Hamamatsu Photonics

Broadcom

GE Measurement & Control

Methode Electronics

IFM Efector

