Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2029 Featuring Industry Leaders - Novartis, Pfizer, Bionomics, Apotex, GlaxoSmithKline, and Otsuka Pharma

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

The increase has been primarily due to increase in violence incidents, accidents and occupational hazards. This report covers all the quantitative aspects of the Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics market and also talks about its key drivers, the challenges it faces, the growth opportunities present in the market, and its future prospects.

Antidepressants including SSRIs are among the first line of treatment for PTSD, dominated the global market in 2019 and projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America dominated the PTSD therapeutics market with more than 50% of market share for the year 2019.

Higher awareness about healthcare and treatment among the general population, better rate of self-reporting are some macro factors contributing to the dominance of North America in the global market. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a vastly prevalent disorder but a rarely recognized syndrome that is characterized by some serious reactions such as fear, helplessness, and horror. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, PTSD is categorized as acute if symptoms are within three months of the trauma, and chronic if symptoms occur between three to six months of the trauma.



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market: Overview



The market has been categorized and sub-categorized on the basis of Stage, Age-Specific, Products, End Users and geography. On basis of age- specific bifurcation, Post- traumatic stress disorder is fairly common in adolescents and young adults. According to estimates, 30-40% of children who have experienced sexual or physical abuse develop PTSD.



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Challenges



The rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder is the primary driver of the global market for post-traumatic stress disorder medications. The rising prevalence of PTSD has been attributed to an increase in events such as wars, combats, and interpersonal violence. Also factor in the increase in demand for PTSD therapeutics was the emphasis on rehabilitation initiatives by government for treating their war veterans.



This market has faced challenges, primarily in developing newer treatments as well as developing appropriate support systems for patients. The severity of post-traumatic stress disorder is difficult to assess in the early stages, which creates a barrier to the widespread awareness of illness and the high cost of therapy is another important impediment to the expansion of the market for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.

For example, the cost of treating PTSD varies from US$ 1.622 to US$4.552 a year in the US, according to the report published in the 2014 journal of Clinical Psychiatry. As a result, these factors are projected to limit the worldwide post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market's growth.



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market: Markets and Key Player



The global Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics market was dominated by the United States. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players in the region, as well as the rapid approval of drugs, ensures North America's dominance.

Europe has been identified as the second largest market due to a growing patient pool, increased awareness about therapeutic availability and efficacy, and initiatives from government and non-government organizations to strengthen and develop healthcare infrastructure, as well as a favorable reimbursement system. Because of the lack of diagnosis and the seriousness of mental problems in the general public, PTSD awareness in Asia Pacific is lower than in North America and Europe.



Major players of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Bionomics Ltd., Apotex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Industry leaders are targeting on developing Research and Development activities, new product launches.



