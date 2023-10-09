Global Postal Automation Systems Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030 - Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Postal Automation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Postal Automation System Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030





The global market for Postal Automation System estimated at US$851.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market analysis encompasses various segments, including hardware, software, services, parcel sorters, flat sorters, letter sorters, culler facer cancellers, mixed mail sorters, other technologies, government postal, courier, express, and parcel services, as well as postal automation systems.

Hardware, a key segment under scrutiny, is expected to achieve a 5.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching a market value of US$690 million by the conclusion of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Software segment is projected to exhibit a 5.9% CAGR over the next eight years.

Notably, the U.S. market is appraised at $323.1 million, with China forecasted to experience a robust 7.3% CAGR, ultimately achieving a market size of $144.2 million by 2030. This comprehensive report, spanning from 2022 to 2030, offers invaluable insights into annual sales, growth trends, and regional dynamics across these technology sectors.

It sheds light on the evolving landscape of technology adoption within postal services, emphasizing digital advancements and automation systems. Industry professionals seeking to comprehend the future of these technologies and their global impact on postal and courier services will find this report to be an indispensable resource.

Additionally, it highlights noteworthy growth forecasts for Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at rates of 4.2% and 5.5%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate of approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and Automation

Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations

The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service Providers

AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS

Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market Growth

Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents Significant Potential for Growth

Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel Automation Systems

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth

Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems

Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select Countries: 2018

Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth

