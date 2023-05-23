Global Postal Services Market Report 2023: E-commerce Opens Opportunities for Postal Services

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Postal Services Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The postal services market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 1% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

United States Postal Services

Deutsche Post DHL

Le Groupe La Poste

Royal Mail Group

Japan Post

Swiss Post

Post NL

Poczta Polska

The Singapore Post

The Australian Post AG

China Post

Postal Services Market Trends

E-commerce Opens Opportunities for Postal Services



E-commerce represents a tremendous opportunity for postal services as consumers become increasingly comfortable ordering items online from emerging e-commerce platforms, and traditional brick-and-mortar outlets are also transitioning to digital environments.

As the volume of online sales increases, e-commerce providers are seeking cost-effective channels for the delivery and collection of purchased items. Postal services, with their long-established national networks and experience in last-mile delivery, are emerging as effective partners in this regard. In Kenya, for example, a partnership between online marketplace Jumia and the Postal Corporation of Kenya enables online shoppers to collect items they purchase on Jumia from their nearest post office.



However, many global postal services organizations are not equipped to take advantage of this growth in e-commerce. While B2C eCommerce is growing at a global rate of 17%, parcel volumes among postal services organizations have been growing at less than 5%.

Part of the issue is the low adoption of digital technologies as core business and innovation drivers among low-performing postal services organizations. Where digital adoption is high, innovations inevitably emerge. The launch of mPost by Kenya's postal services, for example, has turned every mobile phone into a formal postal address, enabling people to access letters and parcels from anywhere in the country.



United Kingdom Boost the Postal Delivery Service by Drones



The COVID-19 epidemic is redefining how much the post and parcel sector needs autonomous delivery systems.



United Kindom: In the coming three years, Royal Mail will establish 50 new "postal drone routes" as part of its increased usage of drones for delivery. The move, which is subject to Civil Aviation Authority permission, would give rural communities speedier and more practical services thanks to cooperation with the logistics drone business Windracers. The Isles of Scilly, Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands, and the Hebrides are among the initial destinations for the new service.

For the next three years, Royal Mail said it plans to utilize up to 200 drones, and eventually more than 500, to service every part of the UK. Four drone tests have been carried out by Royal Mail over the past 18 months, including flights over the Scottish Isle of Mull, the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall, and the Orkney Islands' Kirkwall and North Ronaldsay.

Between Tingwall Airport in Lerwick and Unst, a 50-mile journey each way, test flights for the new service have been conducted. Letters and packages are subsequently carried by the neighborhood postman or lady using the drones employed in the study, which can carry up to 100kg of mail for two daily return trips between the islands.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Express Postal Services

5.1.2 Standard Postal Services

5.2 By Item

5.2.1 Letter

5.2.2 Parcel

5.3 By Destination

5.3.1 Domestic

5.3.2 International

5.4 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 United States Post



7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



8 APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybm6ho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets