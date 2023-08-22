Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market 2023-2030: Asia-Pacific Showing Strong Growth Potential

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Aug, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2023 to 2030. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and lifestyle changes. As the older population is more susceptible to osteoporosis, the growth in their numbers is expected to be a significant driver for market expansion. The World Health Organization predicts that the number of people aged 60 years and above will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050.

Lifestyle factors, such as inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, long work hours, and unhealthy eating patterns, also contribute to the risk of osteoporosis in women after menopause. Additionally, risk factors like age, smoking, alcohol consumption, and the use of certain medications can lead to low bone density and the development of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. These factors are expected to drive the demand for postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment among older individuals.

However, one of the challenges in the market is the low awareness about the disease, which may impede industry growth. Nevertheless, research and development efforts are expected to increase during the forecast period due to investments made by industry participants and research institutions. Several ongoing clinical trials for osteoporosis medications indicate the growing interest in developing new treatments for the condition.

The report highlights that bisphosphonates are the largest drug class in the market, offering benefits such as stopping bone thinning, increasing bone strength, preserving bone structure, and lowering the risk of fractures in people with osteoporosis. Hospital pharmacies are the dominant distribution channel due to the high hospitalization rate associated with osteoporosis.

North America currently holds the largest market share, driven by the presence of key market players, increased R&D spending, and federal assistance in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis, a growing aging population, and increasing adoption of postmenopausal osteoporosis treatments.

In summary, the global postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by demographic factors, lifestyle changes, and increasing research and development efforts in the field. Bisphosphonates are the leading drug class, and North America is currently the largest market, with Asia Pacific showing strong growth potential.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Market Definitions
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
Chapter 4 Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Chapter 5 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market - Segment Analysis, by Drug Type
Chapter 6 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market - Segment Analysis, by Distribution Channel
Chapter 9 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market - Segment Analysis, by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis AG
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • AbbVie (Allergan plc)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Cipla Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.

