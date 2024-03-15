Global Potash Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Key Players K+S, Nutrien, SQM, ICL Group, Yara International, Compass Minerals, Arab Potash Company, Gensource Potash, EuroChem and Uralchem

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Potash Market: Analysis By Production Capacity, By Demand, By Mined Production, By Product Type, By End-Use, By Form, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potash market was valued at US$28.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$38.44 billion by 2029. Whereas, the global potash market production capacity stood at 71.55 million tonnes in 2023. Potash is a vital component in the realm of agriculture, playing a crucial role in fostering robust plant growth and ensuring optimal crop yields. Primarily composed of potassium salts, potash is a key nutrient that plants require for various physiological processes, including enzyme activation, photosynthesis, and water regulation.

The increasing demand for food, coupled with shifts in dietary habits, economic development, and a growing awareness of sustainable agriculture, has driven the recent surge in the potash market. The expected continuation of these trends, along with technological advancements in the industry, positions the potash market for sustained growth in the forthcoming years.

The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029. The potash market demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% for 2024-2029.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Production Capacity: Looking to the future of potash fertilizers supply, global production capacities are expected to increase in the upcoming years. New potash mining projects are being implemented (Canada, Russia, Laos, Spain, Morocco, Brazil), which would further increase the availability of potash, diversify the supply, and enhance the reliability of the global potash supply chain. Moreover, Brazil, which relies heavily on imports to fulfill its potash and other nutrient needs, is also exploring the development of a domestic fertilizer industry, with potash as a key focus.

By Demand: The main factors that contributed to the significant reduction in global demand and deliveries in 2022 were the reduced supply from Russia and Belarus in the first half of the year, the decreasing crop prices, increased fertilizer inventories, and weaker fertilizer affordability during the second half of the year.

By Mined Production: The world's largest potash producers are Canada, Russia, and Belarus. Potash is also mined in the US, Brazil, Chile, and several other countries. International collaborations and trade agreements have facilitated the accessibility of potash resources, enabling countries to meet their agricultural requirements efficiently. As the world continues to address the challenges of feeding a growing population, the upward trajectory in mined potash production is likely to persist, with the mineral playing a pivotal role in sustainable and efficient global agriculture.

By Product Type: In 2023, Muriate of Potash (MoP) held the highest share in the market. As global populations rise and dietary patterns shift towards more diverse and potassium-intensive foods, such as fruits and vegetables, the demand for MoP is expected to increase. Additionally, MoP is a cost-effective source of potassium, making it a preferred choice for many farmers globally.

By End-Use: The agriculture segment held the highest share and is expected to be the highest growing segment in the forecasted period as there is a growing awareness of the need for sustainable and efficient agricultural practices. Potash, when used judiciously, contributes to balanced fertilization, reducing the risk of nutrient imbalances and enhancing resource-use efficiency.



By Form: The liquid segment is expected to be the highest growing segment in the forecasted period. As hydroponic and fertigation systems gain popularity, liquid potash becomes a preferred choice due to its solubility and ease of application through irrigation systems. The efficiency and flexibility offered by liquid potash in these advanced farming methods contribute to the expectation of increased demand.

By Region: The report provides insight into the potash market based on the regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The global potash market production capacity and demand has been analyzed for the regions including, Europe & Central Asia, North America, Asia Pacific (excluding Central Asia), and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, boasts the world's largest and fastest-growing agricultural sectors. This translates to a massive and rapidly expanding demand for potash fertilizers. On the other hand, Thailand has witnessed a recent push to mine potash which is closely tied to changes in the global market for fertilizers. The Thailand's government is aiming to invest in mining projects which would reduce the import of potash and in turn reduce the price of fertilizer in Thailand.

With tightening global markets and concerns around geopolitical instability, the deposits in North America become more attractive, prompting expansion plans from major players like Nutrien and Mosaic. Growing investments in new mines and expansions of existing facilities aim to capitalize on this surge in demand and secure North America's position as a reliable and robust supplier. For instance, Nutrien is planning to accelerate the ramp-up of their annual potash production capacity to 18 million tonnes by 2025, representing a 5 million tonne increase compared to 2020.

Europe's potash production and demand are poised for a modest yet persistent climb in the coming years, fueled by a confluence of regional and global factors. At the heart of this growth lies the continent's increasing commitment to food security and self-sufficiency.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global potash market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growing population growth, rising per capita food consumption, shrinking arable land, economic growth, favorable government initiatives, weather conditions and climate change, and many other factors. As arable land decreases due to urbanization, soil degradation, and competing land-use demands, the available agricultural land must be optimized for maximum productivity. Potash, as a vital component of fertilizers, becomes crucial in this scenario. With diminishing arable land, there is a heightened need to extract optimal yields from the limited available space, making the application of potash essential for soil fertility and crop health.

Challenges: The market growth could be negatively impacted by various challenges such as price volatility, high production cost, competitive alternatives, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as technological advancements, advancements in potash mining and processing technologies, data analytics and decision support systems, shifts towards sustainable agriculture, exploration of new potash reserves, etc. The exploration of new potash reserves plays a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the potash market by ensuring a sustainable and reliable supply of this essential fertilizer component. As global population and food demand continue to rise, there is an increased need for expanding agricultural production. Discovering and developing new potash reserves helps meet this growing demand by ensuring an adequate supply of the nutrient critical for enhancing crop yields.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Potash Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Potash Market: Product Type Analysis

3.3 Global Potash Market: End-Use Analysis

3.4 Global Potash Market: Form Analysis

3.5 Global Potash Market: Production Capacity Analysis

3.6 Global Potash Market: Demand Analysis

3.7 Global Potash Market: Mined Production Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Potash Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Potash Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Potash Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Potash Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Potash Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Potash Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Population Growth

6.1.2 Rising Per Capita Food Consumption

6.1.3 Shrinking Arable Land

6.1.4 Economic Growth

6.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives

6.1.6 Weather Conditions and Climate Change

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Price Volatility

6.2.2 High Production Cost

6.2.3 Competitive Alternatives

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Technological Advancements

6.3.2 Advancements in Potash Mining and Processing Technologies

6.3.3 Data Analytics and Decision Support Systems

6.3.4 Shifts Towards Sustainable Agriculture

6.3.5 Exploration of New Potash Reserves



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Potash Players by Market Share

7.2 Global Potash Market Players by Potash Production



8. Company Profiles

K+S

Nutrien

SQM

The Mosaic Company

ICL Group Ltd.

Yara International

Compass Minerals International

Arab Potash Company

Gensource Potash

JSC Belaruskali

EuroChem

Uralchem Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wib739

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets