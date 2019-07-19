Global Potassium Permanganate Market to 2024: Focus on Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment, Chemicals Manufacturing, Aquaculture, Metal Processing, Air and Gas Purification

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potassium Permanganate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potassium permanganate market has grown at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2011-2018 driven by its increasing usage in water treatment facilities across the globe.



Potassium permanganate, also known as permanganate of potash and Condy's crystals, is an odourless, dark purple crystalline compound with a sweet taste. It is a versatile oxidant and disinfectant composed of potassium, manganese and oxygen and has a number of applications in various industries.



The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of potassium permanganate, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has analysed the global potassium permanganate market on the basis of end-use. Potassium permanganate has a wide variety of uses in a number of industries. In the water treatment industry, it is used to remove certain toxic chemical compounds, control algae growth and eliminate bad taste, colour and odour. It is also used in the wastewater treatment industry to deodorise the wastewater stream, oxidise organic and inorganic contaminations and remove toxins and corrosives from the wastewater stream.



The chemical manufacturing industry employs potassium permanganate to synthesise organic compounds for the chemical processes. In aquaculture, it is used in replenishing oxygen in fish ponds and aids in controlling fish diseases and parasites. Other application areas of potassium permanganate include - metal processing, disinfectants industries and air purification.



The report has further analysed the global potassium permanganate market on the basis of key regions and has found that China dominates the global potassium permanganate market accounting for more than half of the total global market. China was followed by the United States, European Union and India. In consumption terms, the United States was the biggest consumer of potassium permanganate accounting for more than a fourth of the total global consumption.



The United States was followed by China, European Union, India and Japan. In the terms of imports and exports, Iran represents the largest importer of potassium permanganate followed by Thailand, Belgium, Brazil and Japan. China, on the other hand, represents the largest exporter of potassium permanganate followed by the United States, India, Netherlands and Poland.



