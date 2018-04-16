Global Potato Starch Market 2018-2024: Market is Expected to Exceed $2 Billion - Key Players are Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Riddhi Siddhi GlucoBiols & GulshanPolyols

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Potato Starch Market, Consumption & Global Forecast, by Region, Applications and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Potato Starch market is expected to exceed US$ 2 Billion by 2024.
Potato starch is being used by numerous industries such as in the textile industry to finish and stiffen fabrics, in the pharma industry to produce medicines, in the corrugating industry as an adhesive, in the paper industry to enhance the paper quality. The rapid growth in these industries has also increased the demand of potato starch and so does its market.
Also, the rising demand of potato starch from the food and beverage industry is also driving the growth of the potato starch market. The rising disposal income of consumers and consequent growth in the consumption of potato starch also drives potato starch market affluently.
Some of the key players in the global Potato starch market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi GlucoBiols Ltd. and GulshanPolyols Ltd.
Key Highlights of this Report Include:
- What will be market for Potato Starch by 2024?
- How much amount of Potato starch will be produced globally by 2024?
- Comprehensive geographic analysis of Potato starch
- Up-to-date analyses of Potato starch market and production
- Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
- Major competitors' financial highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global - Potato Starch Market & Volume
4. Market Share - Global Potato Starch
5. Regional - Potato Starch Market Share
6. By Industry - Potato Starch Market Share
7. Americas - Potato Starch Market & Volume
8. Europe - Potato Starch Market & Volume
9. Asia-Pacific - Potato Starch Market & Volume
10. ROW - Potato Starch Market & Volume
11. By Industry - Potato Starch Market
12. By Industry Consumption - Potato Starch Volume (in Tonnes)
13. Processing Process
14. Key Players - Financial Insights
15. Growth Drivers
16. Restraints
