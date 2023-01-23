Global Potato Starch Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global potato starch market size reached 3.9 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 4.7 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.16% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Potato starch is a fine powder extracted from the root tubers of the potato plant which contain minimal fat or protein. It is characterized by a neutral taste and has high-binding strength and minimal foaming. It gives a light, fluffy texture to baked goods such as quick bread and muffins.

Its consumption also assists in regulating blood sugar level and absorbing magnesium and calcium. Due to its diverse properties, it has gained popularity as a raw material in the food, paper, textile and pharmaceutical industries.



Potato starch is extensively utilized in the food industry as a binder, additive, thickener and stabilizer in the preparation of potato chips, noodles, wine gums, cocktail nuts, hot dog sausages, bakery cream, instant soups and sauces. The growing consumption of convenience food across the globe is one of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, it is utilized as an excipient in the production of pharmaceuticals, and to finish and stiffen various types of fabrics in the textile industry. Besides this, it is also employed in the paper and chemical industries for its solubility and adhesive properties.

Further, manufacturers have started employing specialty enzymes, chemicals and organic solvents while processing to improve the product quality. They have also shifted towards better separating devices like hydrocyclone that provides three-phase centrifugal separation to yield defined starch granules.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avebe

Emsland Group

KMC

Roquette

Ingredion Incorporated

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the market size for the global potato starch market?

2. What is the global potato starch market growth?

3. What are the global potato starch market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global potato starch market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global potato starch market?

6. What is the global potato starch market breakup by category?

7. What is the global potato starch market breakup by application?

8. What are the major regions in the global potato starch market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Potato Starch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Category

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Category

6.1 Native Starch

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Modified Starch

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Sweeteners

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Region

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 North America

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Application

8.1 Food Applications

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Applications

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Potato Starch Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Profiles of Key Players

14.1 Avebe

14.2 Emsland Group

14.3 KMC

14.4 Roquette

14.5 Ingredion Incorporated



