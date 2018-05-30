Global Powder Injection Molding Market 2018-2022 - Aluminum Metal Injection Molding Promises New Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Powder Injection Molding Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Powder Injection Molding Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the period 2018-2022.
Global powder injection molding market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the application of aluminium metal injection molding as it promises new opportunities. It is found to be significantly beneficial as the atmosphere within the furnace is made oxygen-rich.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the development of leading-ledge process control and monitoring system for injection molding. This ensures augmented efficiency and quality and monitor and control the entire procedure.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high tooling cost. The PIM process is capital-intensive. The tools involve comparatively low production cost. However, it involves the investment of high initial cost.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical and orthodontic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace and defense- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Aluminum metal injection molding promises new opportunities
- 3D printing meets sintering
- High strength, low cost -type Ti-Mn alloys produced by metal injection molding and cold rolling
- Novel PIM method developed for manufacture of integrative membrane carriers
- Ceramic injection-molded watches
- Carbon nanotube-reinforced, iron-based MMCs produced by powder injection molding
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CNI (Zoltrix Material International)
- Form Technologies (OptiMIM)
- Indo-MIM
- MPP
- RHP-Technology
- The Dynamic Group
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl9jks/global_powder?w=5
