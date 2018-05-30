Global Powder Injection Molding Market 2018-2022 - Aluminum Metal Injection Molding Promises New Opportunities

The Global Powder Injection Molding Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the period 2018-2022.



Global powder injection molding market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend affecting this market is the application of aluminium metal injection molding as it promises new opportunities. It is found to be significantly beneficial as the atmosphere within the furnace is made oxygen-rich.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the development of leading-ledge process control and monitoring system for injection molding. This ensures augmented efficiency and quality and monitor and control the entire procedure.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high tooling cost. The PIM process is capital-intensive. The tools involve comparatively low production cost. However, it involves the investment of high initial cost.



Key vendors

CNI (Zoltrix Material International)

Form Technologies (OptiMIM)

Indo-MIM

MPP

RHP-Technology

The Dynamic Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medical and orthodontic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aerospace and defense- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Aluminum metal injection molding promises new opportunities

3D printing meets sintering

High strength, low cost -type Ti-Mn alloys produced by metal injection molding and cold rolling

Novel PIM method developed for manufacture of integrative membrane carriers

Ceramic injection-molded watches

Carbon nanotube-reinforced, iron-based MMCs produced by powder injection molding

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CNI (Zoltrix Material International)

Form Technologies (OptiMIM)

Indo-MIM

MPP

RHP-Technology

The Dynamic Group

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl9jks/global_powder?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-powder-injection-molding-market-2018-2022---aluminum-metal-injection-molding-promises-new-opportunities-300656642.html

