Global Power & Industry Electrical Equipment Market, 2000-2022

The purpose of this report is to provide a thorough analysis of purchases of equipment used in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity by all generator owners; utility, industry and private, historical and forecast.

The report includes the following information:

Historical annual sales demand for 56 products in $ from 2000 to 2017 and forecasts to 2022 are contained in 155 tables, encompassing equipment purchased by the combined utility and industrial sectors to generate and supply electricity. The tables are analysed by 19 regions and major countries.

The electricity generation industry is complex. The equipment fleet for generation and transport of electricity consists of mechanical and electrical components. Mechanical plant has outputs for electricity generation and mechanical drive.

Boilers, produce steam for electricity generation, heat for space heating, or mechanical drive for industrial process. Turbines produce rotational energy for power generators or for mechanical drive for industrial process or transport. Each component has different characteristics and must be evaluated individually. The figures in this report represent the total markets for the electrical and mechanical equipment used to generate electricity.

Analysis of the overall market for mechanical and electrical plant is provided - the break between mechanical and electrical plant - the share of electrical or mechanical output, providing a guide to total market sizes.

Overall ownership of generating plant split between utility and industry.

The tables are divided into three groups; for generation, transmission and distribution.

Market shares are provided for equipment categories.

Capex for generation, transmission and distribution from 2000 to 2017 and forecast to 2022.

The differences between the long-term demand cycle and short term sales, and their drivers, are demonstrated.

Key Topics Covered:



Expenditure On Generation, Transmission And Distribution Equipment By The Power Sector And Industry Heat Space Heating & Industrial Process End Use Ownership Power Generation Mechanical Drive End Use Ownership Power Sector Industry The Output Of Steam Boilers Total Wire And Cable Demand 2017 Capex On Power: Generation, Transmission And Distribution, 2000-2022 Equipment Expenditure By Sector, 2000 To 2022 Equipment Expenditure By Mechanical/Electrical Category 2000 To 2022 Equipment Expenditure By Mechanical/Electrical Category, 2000 To 2022 Generating Equipment By Geography 2000 To 2022 Transmission Equipment By Geography Distribution Equipment By Geography Generation Equipment By Product 2000 To 2022 Transmission Equipment By Product 2000 To 2022 Distribution Equipment By Product 2000 To 2022

