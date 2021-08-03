FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 1274 Companies: 51 - Players covered include 3M Company; Allegro Industries; Avon Rubber PLC; Bullard; DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Gentex Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; ILC Dover LP; Miller Electric Mfg. LLC; MSA Safety Incorporated; Optrel AG; RSG Safety BV; Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd.; SundstrÃ¶m Safety AB and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Full Face Mask; Half Mask; Helmets, Hoods & Visors); End-Use (Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

A powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) is defined as a type of personal protective respiratory equipment, which is intended to offer protection to workers/wearers against breathing in contaminated air. These respirators protect the workers from toxic gases, nuclear hazards, chemicals, and radiological hazards. PAPRs are also called blowers, blower units, or positive-pressure masks. Several factors such as growing air pollution and airborne diseases have been increasing the demand for air purifying respirators globally. Growing awareness among the people about the importance of safety at work environments is expected to add to market expansion. Positive government regulations with respect to employees' safety and the emergence of various infectious biohazards such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic are anticipated to increase the demand for PAPRs.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Power Air Purifying Respirators market. The full face mask segment represents the largest category, driven by demand in the healthcare sector. The half-mask PAPR offers higher protection compared to N95 masks as they have high-efficiency filters.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $732 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $277.3 Million by 2026

The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$732 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.36% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$277.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, owing to increased spending on health and awareness among people. In addition, strict rules and regulations regarding the usage of air purifying respirators are also expected to augment the demand for PAPRs. Demand in Europe is expected to grow rapidly owing to growing number of respiratory risks. Growing investments in manufacturing, food & beverage, and construction sectors are likely to drive the demand for PAPRs. Asian countries such as India and China are expected to witness substantial growth due to strict rules with respect to the health and safety of employees in several high-risk applications.

Helmets, Hoods & Visors Segment to Reach $494.8 Million by 2026

Hoods, visors, and helmets are designed to fit several applications in the industrial sector. Growing oil & gas and construction industries augments demand for hoods, visors, and helmets. In the global Helmets, Hoods & Visors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

