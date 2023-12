Global Power Banks Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Banks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power Banks Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Power Banks estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lithium Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$17.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lithium Polymer segment is estimated at 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This report covers various aspects of the power bank market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving work culture. It begins by discussing influencer market insights and world market trajectories. The report highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming global recession on the power bank market, indicating a loss of energy in the market initially but a subsequent growth boost driven by the work-from-home culture.

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape, with a focus on the global key competitors' market share in 2023 and their competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It introduces power banks and discusses market outlook, emphasizing the dominance of Li-Ion batteries and the increasing spotlight on the Asia-Pacific region.

Market challenges, such as the presence of low-quality products restraining power bank adoption, are outlined. The report also features information on world brands and recent market activity, offering a comprehensive view of the current state of the power bank market and the key players shaping its future.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media and Growing Power Consumption of Devices Drive the Need for Power Banks

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Growing Penetration of Social Media and Social Networking and Stress on Battery Usage Creates Need for Power Banks

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Gaming Fuel Demand for Power Banks

Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019

Advent of 5G to Induce Demand for Power Banks

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users: A Major Growth Driver

Smartphones : A Major Consumer of Power Banks

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Growth in Wearables Market Augments Well for Market Growth

World Wearables Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

E-Commerce Segment to Exhibit Exponential Growth in Global Power Bank Market

Trend Towards Mobility Augurs Well for Market Growth

Power Banks Enter into Wireless Charging Era with Aplomb

Limitations Pave Way for Reliable Options

Power Banks Tread Enchanting Journey with Higher Degree of Sophistication

of Sophistication Technology Advancements Drive Advanced Functionality of Power banks

Power Banks with Quick Charge 3.0

Power Banks with 18W Fast Charging

Rise in Introduction of Slim and Light Weight Power Banks

Power Banks Go Beyond Charging

Lithium Polymer Batteries Gain Traction

Difference Between Li-Ion and Li-Polymer Batteries

Growing Concerns for Preserving Scarce Natural Resources Fuel Demand for Solar Power Banks

Industry Witnesses Rise in Introduction of Fast Charging Power Banks

Tech Savvy Millennials and Gen Z: Important Demographic Drivers

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Demand for Shared Power Banks Exhibits Growth

