Global Power Distribution Unit Market 2019-2024: Major Suppliers are Cisco, Eaton, Vertiv, HP, Schneider Electric, ABB, and Legrand

The Power Distribution Unit Market is Projected to Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2024 from an Estimated USD 3.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%



The rising concerns overpower stability for uninterrupted business operations, rising power distribution unit installations for reducing energy losses, and an increasing number of data centers are driving the power distribution unit market. However, space constraints in old data centers, which lead to heating up of spaces; and complex wiring systems, with an increasing number of power distribution units are likely to hamper the growth of power distribution unit market.



The market is segmented by type into basic, metered, monitored, switched, automatic transfer switch, hot swap, and dual circuit. It is also segmented by phase into single and three phase. Further, based on power rating, the market has been segmented into, up to 120 V, 120-240 V, 240-400 V, and above 400 V. The end-users served by the power distribution unit market include telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare, government & defense, automotive, manufacturing & processing industries, and energy.



Data centers are the major application areas for PDUs. The rise in digitalization and cloud computing has led to an increase in the demand for data centers, which has supplemented the growth of PDUs. The rise in demand for critical power solutions, to avoid a power outage, has also supplemented the demand for PDUs in various end-user industries, such as hospitals, banks, distribution centers, communication networks, food manufacturing plants, and military field operations. Moreover, the demand for energy management and electricity consumption monitoring equipment is further driving the market.



However, space constraints in the older infrastructure and complexity in the installation process are some factors likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, new technological advancements in portable data centers are expected to bring opportunities for the PDU distributors.



The major suppliers in the power distribution unit market include Cisco Systems, Eaton, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Schneider Electric, ABB, and Legrand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Power Distribution Unit Market

4.2 Power Distribution Unit, By Region

4.3 Americas Power Distribution Unit, By Type & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Concerns Over Power Stability for Uninterrupted Business Operations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Data Centers

5.2.1.3 Rising Power Distribution Unit Installations for Reducing Energy Losses

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Space Constraints in Old Data Centers Leading to Heating Up of Spaces

5.2.2.2 Complex Wiring Systems With Increasing Number of Power Distribution Units

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Containerized Power Solutions for Edge Data Centers

5.2.3.2 Strong Growth From Enterprises' Shift Toward Cloud Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Old Power Distribution Units With Data Management Software Platform

5.3 Supply Chain Overview

5.3.1 Key Influencers

5.3.1.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.1.2 Power Distribution Unit Manufacturers

5.3.1.3 Distributors

5.3.1.4 End-Use Industries



6 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metered

6.2.1 Real-Time Power Consumption Data at Comparative Low Costs Drive the Metered PDU Market

6.3 Switched

6.3.1 Increasing Cloud-Based Operations Create Demand for Switched PDUs

6.4 Monitored

6.4.1 Intelligent Power Management Capabilities of Monitored PDUs are Boosting the Demand for these PDUs

6.5 Automatic Transfer Switch

6.5.1 Growing Demand for Ups for Smooth Business Operations Drives the Automatic Transfer Switch Market

6.6 Hot Swap

6.6.1 Live Ups Maintenance Feature and High Efficiency of Hot Swap Power Distribution Units are Likely to Drive the Market

6.7 Dual Circuit

6.7.1 Efficient and Manageable Power Distribution Solution for Multiple Servers Through Dual Circuit PDUs

6.8 Basic

6.8.1 Cost-Effective Power Distribution Solutions From Small Business Sectors Influence the Growth of Basic PDUs



7 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Phase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Phase

7.2.1 Less Technical Specification of Single Phase Power Distribution Units

7.3 Three Phase

7.3.1 Rapid Increase in Electrical Loads and Data Centers' Density are Driving the Growth of Three Phase Power Distribution Units



8 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Power Rating

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 120 V

8.2.1 High Demand for Single Phase 120 V Power Distribution Units From Highly Dense It Environment Would Foster the Market Growth

8.3 120-240 V

8.3.1 Rising Focus on Preventing Accidental Overloads, Power Loss, and Downtime, is Driving the Demand for 120 V-240 V Power Distribution Units

8.4 240-400 V

8.4.1 Rising Concerns About Balancing Power Loads in Heavy Equipment Industry Propel the Growth of 240-400 V Power Distribution Units

8.5 Above 400 V

8.5.1 Development of Hyperscale Data Centers Create Opportunities for 400 V Power Distribution Units



9 Power Distribution Unit Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom & It

9.2.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers are Driving the Telecom & It Sector

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Technological Developments and Adoption of Digital Technology are Driving the PDU Market in the BFSI Sector

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Requirement for Continuous Power Supply to Smoothly Accomplish Critical Operations is Driving the Power Distribution Market in Healthcare Industry

9.5 Energy

9.5.1 Big Data Management and Computing & Storage Demand From Energy Industry are Boosting the PDU Market

9.6 Manufacturing & Processing Industry

9.6.1 Increasing Data Center Consolidation With Industrial Operations is Likely to Drive PDU Market in Manufacturing & Processing Industries

9.7 Government & Defense

9.7.1 Need for PDUs in Harsh and Critical Operational Environment is Driving the Market

9.8 Automotive

9.8.1 Growing Energy-Efficient Ai Computing Infrastructure Demand From Automotive Sector



10 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Schneider Electric

12.2 Legrand

12.3 Eaton

12.4 Vertiv

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.6 ABB

12.7 Tripp Lite

12.8 Panduit

12.9 ATEN

12.10 Delta Electronics

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.12 Socomec



