Global Power Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

The global market for Power Management Systems estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Power Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic's Effect on the Power Management Systems Market

An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)

Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers

While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant

World Power Management Systems Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , USA , Canada , Africa , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment

Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software

PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment

Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module

Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Select Global Brands

Power Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Trends Relevant to the Power Management System Industry

Power Efficiency and Management Offer Several Benefits

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs Favor PMS Market Expansion

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments

After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound to Rebound

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand

World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2011 through 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Statistics

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 2018, and 2020E

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval PMS: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector

Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021

With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In '000 Barrels per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Increase in E&P Spending and Volatility Continue to Shape Strategy for Sustained Demand of Power Management Systems

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia , China , Russia , USA , and Others

, , , , and Others Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds Market Momentum

Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

EXHIBIT Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet

Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer Apps (In Mbps) by 2023

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

Technologically Advanced Applications in Power Management

Smart Integrated Power Management Solutions

Power Management System in Smart Homes

Innovations in Power Management ICs

Power Management Tools from ENERSYS

BAE Systems' Power Management Solutions for Air Taxis

TAE Technologies Inventive Power Management Strategy Transforms Electric Vehicle Management

Review of Generator Sets for Healthcare Settings - A Case in Point

