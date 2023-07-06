Global Power Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

06 Jul, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Power Management Systems estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Power Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Pandemic's Effect on the Power Management Systems Market
- An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)
- Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Growth Drivers
- While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant
- World Power Management Systems Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Canada, Africa, Europe, and Japan
- PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment
- Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software
- PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment
- Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module
- Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Select Global Brands
- Power Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Select Trends Relevant to the Power Management System Industry
- Power Efficiency and Management Offer Several Benefits
- Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market
- Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth
- Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs Favor PMS Market Expansion
- Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments
- After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound to Rebound
- Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS
- Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand
- World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018
- Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
- Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
- Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2011 through 2018
- Global Seaborne Trade Statistics
- World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
- Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS
- New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 2018, and 2020E
- World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
- Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval PMS: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector
- Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021
- With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In '000 Barrels per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
- Increase in E&P Spending and Volatility Continue to Shape Strategy for Sustained Demand of Power Management Systems
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
- Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications
- World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
- Leading Mining Nations in the World (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others
- Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds Market Momentum
- Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022
- EXHIBIT Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet
- Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer Apps (In Mbps) by 2023
- Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters
- Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal
- Technologically Advanced Applications in Power Management
- Smart Integrated Power Management Solutions
- Power Management System in Smart Homes
- Innovations in Power Management ICs
- Power Management Tools from ENERSYS
- BAE Systems' Power Management Solutions for Air Taxis
- TAE Technologies Inventive Power Management Strategy Transforms Electric Vehicle Management
- Review of Generator Sets for Healthcare Settings - A Case in Point
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7ck9h
