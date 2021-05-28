Global Power Semiconductors Markets 2021 with Focus on New SiC and GaN Materials and Fabrication

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials, Technologies" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes and forecasts the worldwide markets of power semiconductors by type, geographic region and application. The market by substrate type also focuses on new SiC and GaN materials and fabrication.



A power semiconductor device is used as a switch (controlling power on or off) or rectifier (converting AC to DC) in power electronics, for example, in frequency conversion home appliance, EVs, EV chargers, welding inverter, industrial robots, etc. As of 2019, Power semiconductors was a US$41bn global market, or c.10% of global semiconductor market size.



Power semiconductors could be divided into two parts:



(1) Power discrete and (2) Power IC, with each parts roughly contributing 50% of the power semiconductors market size by revenue. When a power semiconductor device is in the form of integrated circuit, it is called Power IC, otherwise referred to as a power discrete.



Power semiconductors is a US$41bn market globally, and within this market, we are positive on IGBTs and MOSFETs, given the growing market driven by (1) rising energy efficiency requirement in multiple applications such as EV, industrial control, and home appliances, and (2) the rising demand for Chinese suppliers driven by a large domestic market and multiple Chinese brands in home appliances, automobiles and industrial look to diversify their supply chains amid growing trade tensions.



The global IGBT leaders usually cover a full range of applications from consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial controls, to power generation, infrastructure, and railway. Each of these sectors is analyzed in the report.



The global MOSFET leaders usually cover the full range of applications from consumer electronics, automotive, computing, motor driver, power supply, telecom network, EV charging, LED lighting, to medical. Each of these sectors is analyzed in the report.



The rapid growth of the power semiconductor market in recent years has been driven by the proliferation of computer and consumer electronics, such as desktop computers, notebooks, netbooks, smartphones, flat panel displays and portable media players that require sophisticated power management to improve power efficiency and extend battery life.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Evolution Of IGBT Chip Structure

1.2 Effects Of Miniaturization Of IGBT Chip

1.3 SiC Trench-Type MOSFET And Resistance Reduction As Compared With DMOSFET

1.4 Planar And Vertical (Trench) MOSFET

1.5 Schematic Of A FinFET

1.6 Schematic Of A MOSFET And Super Junction MOSFET

1.7 SiC U MOSFET



Chapter 2 Applications of Power Semiconductors

2.1 Forecast Of Solar Power

2.2 Full Bridge IGBT Topology

2.3 Block Diagram Of Microcontroller-Based Inverter

2.4 Worldwide Wind Turbine Shipments

2.5 Top Wind Power Capacity by Country

2.6 Bill Of Materials For A Typical 30-50kw Inverter

2.7 A Simple Diagram Of A HEV Traction Drive System.

2.8 A More Complex Diagram Of PEEM In A Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

2.9 Conducting And Switching Loses For Inverter

2.10 Unit Pricing Trends In Power Semiconductors

2.11 System And Component Costs For Wide Bandgap Semiconductors

2.12 Vertical And Lateral HEMT

2.13 GaN Lateral And GaN Vertical HEMTs In EVs

2.14 Market Drivers For LED Biz And Applications

2.15 SSL Vs. Classical Technologies

2.16 LED Performance Vs. Traditional Light Sources

2.17 Energy Production And Use Comparison

2.18 Typical LED Drive Circuit

2.19 Integration Of LED And LED Driver Using TSV

2.20 Simple Power MOSFET Motor Controller

2.21 Basic Operating Principle Of Inverter

2.1 Forecast Of Solar Power

2.2 Full Bridge IGBT Topology

2.3 Block Diagram Of Microcontroller-Based Inverter

2.4 Worldwide Wind Turbine Shipments

2.5 Top Wind Power Capacity by Country

2.6 Bill Of Materials For A Typical 30-50kw Inverter

2.7 A Simple Diagram Of A HEV Traction Drive System.

2.8 A More Complex Diagram Of PEEM In A Plug-In Hybrid ElectricVehicle (PHEV)

2.9 Conducting And Switching Loses For Inverter

2.10 Unit Pricing Trends In Power Semiconductors

2.11 System And Component Costs For Wide BandgapSemiconductors



Chapter 3 Market Analysis

3.1 Position of Power Semiconductors in Semiconductor Market

3.2 Growth Potential of IGBTs and Power MOSFETs

3.3 IGBT Market

3.3.1 IGBT Technology Trends

3.3.2 IGBT TAM

3.3.3 IGBT Market Growth By Applications

3.3.3.1 Automotive

3.3.3.2 Power Generation And Grid

3.3.3.3 Consumer Electronics

3.3.3.4 Industrial Controls

3.3.3.5 Railway/Train

3.3.3.6 EV Charging Systems

3.3.4 IGBT Competitive Landscape

3.3.4.1 Global And China Market Share

3.3.4.2 IGBT Business Model

3.3.4.3 Technology Gap Between China And Global Players

3.4 MOSFET TAM

3.4.1 MOSFET TAM Methodology

3.4.2 MOSFET Market Growth By Applications

3.4.2.1 Automotive

3.4.2.2 EV Charging

3.4.2.3 Industrial And Medical

3.4.2.4 Consumer

3.4.2.5 Telecom Network

3.4.3.6 Computing

3.4.4 MOSFET Competitive Landscape

3.4.4.1 Global And China Market Share

3.4.4.2 China Suppliers' Technology/Product Gaps Vs Global Peers

3.5 Emerging End Application Markets

3.5.1 Electric Vehicles

3.5.2 5G Infrastructure

3.4 Wide Bandgap Power Semiconductor Market



Chapter 4 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors

4.1 Expectations for Overcoming Silicon's Limitations

4.2 Expectations Of SiC and GaN as Next-Generation Substrates

4.3 Benefits of Wide Band Gap Semiconductors

4.4 SiC versus GaN

4.4.1 Material Properties

4.4.2 Material Quality

4.4.3 SiC Lateral Devices:

4.4.4 SiC Vertical Devices

4.4.5 GaN Lateral Devices

4.5 Fabrication of SiC devices

4.5.1 Bulk and Epitaxial Growth of SiC

4.5.1.1 Bulk Growth

4.5.1.2 Epitaxial Growth

4.5.1.3 Defects

4.5.2 Surface Preparation

4.5.3 Etching

4.5.4 Lithography

4.5.5 Ion Implantation

4.5.6 Surface Passivation

4.5.7 Metallization

4.6 Fabrication of GaN devices

4.6.1 GaN Challenges

4.6.1.1 Costs

4.6.1.2 Reliability

4.6.1.3 Component Packaging and Thermal Reliability

4.6.1.4 Control

4.6.1.5 Device Modeling

4.7 Packaging



Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Infineon

Mitsubishi

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay

Fuji Electric

Renesas

Semikron

NXP Semiconductors

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

X-Rel Semiconductor

Advanced Linear Devices

Nexperia

Rohm

Sanken Electric

Shindengen Electric

Microchip Technology

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Semisouth Laboratories

United Silicon Carbide

MicroGaN

Powerex

Nitronix

Transform

Allegro Microsystems

GaN Systems

Navitas Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Jilin Sino-Microelectronics

BYD Microelectronics

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology

StarPower

Sino Micro

Yangjie

Jiejie

GoodArk

NCE Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c040m9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

