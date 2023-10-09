Global Power System Simulators Market Report 2023-2030: Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power System Simulators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Power System Simulators estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report delves deeper into specific categories, encompassing Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics, Other Modules, Software, Hardware, Services, Power, Industrial, and Other End-Uses. It stands as an invaluable asset for professionals in the Power System Simulators market and those making critical decisions in the industry.

In particular, the Load Flow segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a remarkable 7.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching a market value of US$583.7 Million by the conclusion of the assessment period. Similarly, the Short Circuit sector is anticipated to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.5% over the following 8-year span.

The United States Market is Valued at Approximately $277.4 Million, While China is Prognosticated to Exhibit a 7.2% CAGR

As of 2022, the Power System Simulators market in the United States is appraised at around US$277.4 Million. Meanwhile, China, recognized as the world's second-largest economy, is on course to attain a projected market size of US$213.6 Million by the year 2030, with a robust CAGR of 7.2% throughout the analytical period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

This all-encompassing report offers an in-depth examination of the Load Flow market, encompassing various facets, such as yearly sales data from 2022 to 2030, historical data ranging from 2014 to 2021, and a long-term perspective covering the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The geographical scope of the analysis spans across diverse regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing valuable insights into past, present, and future trends.

Among the other notable global markets, Japan and Canada are expected to exhibit growth rates of 3.9% and 5.8%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within the European region, Germany is projected to maintain an approximate 3.1% CAGR.

Whether you seek competitive intelligence on industry leaders such as ABB, Siemens, and GE Energy or aim to uncover the potential within the most promising market segments, this report serves as your key to unlocking the full opportunities present in the Power System Simulators market.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Power System Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Power System Simulation

Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects

Software: The Largest Segment

Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market

Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators

North America Dominates Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period 2019-2024

Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling

A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators

Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments

Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators

Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events

Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market Growth

Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

ABB ( Switzerland )

) Eaton Corporation, Inc. ( USA )

) ETAP ( USA )

) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) GE Energy Consulting ( USA )

) Neplan AG ( Switzerland )

) RTDS Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) The MathWorks, Inc. ( USA )

) Opal-RT Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

) PowerWorld Corporation ( USA )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iijdvj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets