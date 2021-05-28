Global Power Tools Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2025: Drilling Tools, Fastening Tools, Cutting Tools, Grinding Tools, Batteries, Chargers, Bits, Blades

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Tools Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for power tools should grow from $36.1 billion in 2020 to $44.5 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2020-2025.

Asia-Pacific market for power tools should grow from $12.9 billion in 2020 to $17.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% for the period of 2020-2025.

Latin American market for power tools should grow from $3.5 billion in 2020 to $4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% for the period of 2020-2025.

This report covers different types of power tool categories, such as drilling tools, fastening tools, cutting tools, grinding tools and others. It also analyzes accessories such as batteries, chargers, bits, blades, etc.

Power tools are vital for infrastructure development because hand tools are insufficient to perform many operations with the high accuracy that power tools offer. Also, cordless power tools are highly portable and can perform operations such as drilling, grinding, cutting, etc. on the top point of Burj Khalifa.

Many innovations are occurring in the ergonomic design and handling of power tools, such as the double-coated handle and the development of connected tools. Presently, most power tool manufacturers are focused on the battery powered tools which can complete operation with a single recharge.

In the COVID-19 pandemic the global market for power tools loses its traction due to imposed strict lockdown across the world. Although in 2021, it will be at better position owing to most end-user industries started to revive in the worldwide scenario.

In the product type segment, drilling and fastening tools segment is expected to hold more than 44% share in the global market. Drilling tools can be used for drilling a hole in wall, wood and non-hard metal; drilling tools are also work as screwdriver to put-in a screw on any surface with motor driver tools. contractors related to construction industries mostly are used these types of screwdrivers. Also, fastening tool such as torque wrenches are also known as nutrunning tools and mostly used in automotive and transportation aftermarket for as assembly tools.

In the power tools consumables or accessories, battery related products such as Li-ion battery, charger, adopter, etc. are gaining significant traction in the developed countries owing to growing adoption of cordless power tools.

In the mode of operation segment, the market is studied into three major segments: electric, pneumatic and others. In the electric segment we have covered corded type and cordless type tools: corded type tools are generally used where electric power supply can easily provide or in a stationary application such as automotive workshop, carpentry shop and others.

While cordless tools are used where electric power supply is not available or user do not want to hold heavy weight tools for long during construction related work. Moreover, the cordless power tools mostly are used in DIY application by residential user for home improvement like gardening, modernization and designing of building, etc.

In the installation segment, we have covered portable type tools as well as stationary type tools. In the portable type of segment, we have covered the power tool category which is easy to move from one location to another location. While in the stationary type of segment, we have covered the tools which are not easy to move and use for heavy duty application.

The Report Includes:

An updated review of the global market for power tools within the manufacturing industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of market size and market forecast for power tools, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, modes of operation, installation type, application and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments

Information on market dynamics, macroeconomic industrial scenario, market value & pricing, value chain analysis, and other factors that stimulus and impact the global power tools market

A brief general outlook of the competitive environment between vendor companies, their global rankings and company share analysis, product offering and market development strategies

Company profiles of the market leading participants including Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market Background and Technology Developments

Chapter 4: Global Market Analysis by Key Segment

Chapter 5: Global Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics and Key Developments

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

Apex Tool Group LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Einhell Germany AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Festool GmbH

Hilti Corp.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

KPT Industries Ltd. (Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd.)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rothenberger Werkzeuge GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. Kg

