Global Pre-terminated Systems Market by Component, Service, Vertical & Geography - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-terminated Systems Market by Component (Cables, Patch Panels, Patch Cords, Connectors, and Adapter Panels), Service (Design & Engineering, Installation, and Post-installation), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pre-Terminated Systems Market is Expected to Grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9%.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of data centers and the rising demand for transmission bandwidth and network reliability. The growing trend of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks provides a major opportunity to players in the pre-terminated systems market. However, the high implementation cost of pre-terminated solutions restrains the market growth.



Enterprises and data centers vertical to hold a significant share of pre-terminated systems market by 2024



The pre-terminated systems market for the enterprises and data centers vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. In the vertical, the network of cabling systems plays a vital role in the smooth and faster transmission of voice, data, and video signals from one point to another or from one system to another by connecting two distinct user locations for sharing information. Pre-terminated solutions are used to provide a plug-and-play solution for links between switches, servers, patch panels, and zone distribution areas in data centers and IT and telecom facilities, thereby driving the growth of this market for these verticals.



APAC to be largest pre-terminated systems market by 2024



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the pre-terminated systems market during the forecast period. Data centers in this region are undergoing a dramatic change owing to the digital transformation of businesses. An increase in public and private sector investments in infrastructure projects to meet the demands of several industries, such as enterprise, banking, telecom, and government, is expected to drive the growth of the pre-terminated systems market in APAC.



Major Players Profiled

TE Connectivity Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Optical Cable Corporation (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US)

Amphenol Corporation (US)

HellermannTyton PLC ( Austria )

) HUBER+SUHNER AG ( Switzerland )

) Belden Inc. (US)

Legrand S.A. ( France )

( ) Nexans S.A. ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Pre-terminated System Market

4.2 Pre-terminated System Market, By Offering

4.3 Pre-terminated System Market in APAC for Vertical and Country

4.4 Pre-terminated System Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Establishment of Data Centers

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Transmission Bandwidth and Network Reliability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation Cost of Pre-terminated Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of VoIP, LTE, and 5g Networks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Issues Related to Optical Networks

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Pre-terminated System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Components

6.2.1 Cables

6.2.1.1 Cables Held Largest Size of Pre-terminated System Market, in Terms of Value, in 2018

6.2.1.1.1 Copper Cables

6.2.1.1.2 Fiber Cables

6.2.2 Connectors

6.2.2.1 Connectors are Used to Protect Cables From Damages

6.2.2.1.1 LC Connectors

6.2.2.1.2 MPO Connectors

6.2.2.1.3 MTP Connectors

6.2.3 Adapter Plates (Brackets)

6.2.3.1 The Adapter Works as Supporting Component to Connect Pre-terminated Solutions

6.2.4 Patch Panels

6.2.4.1 Patch Panels Held a Significant Share of Pre-terminated System Market for Components, in Terms of Value, in 2018

6.2.5 Patch Cords

6.2.5.1 Market for Patch Cords to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.2.6 Cassette Modules

6.2.6.1 MTP/MPO Cassettes are Essential for Duplex Cables

6.2.7 Pigtails

6.2.7.1 Pigtails Easily Support Both Ends of Fiber Cables for Extension of Cables

6.2.8 Fiber Enclosures

6.2.8.1 Fiber Enclosures Provide Safe Environment for Pre-terminated Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Design and Engineering

6.3.1.1 Design and Engineering Services Play Important Role in Pre-terminated System Market for Proper Cabling Structure

6.3.2 Installation Services

6.3.2.1 Market for Installation Services to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.3.3 Post-Installation Services

6.3.3.1 Post-Installation Services to Hold Significant Share of Market By 2024



7 Pre-terminated System Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Government & Defense

7.2.1 Increasing Data Digitalization in Government & Defense Vertical

7.3 Enterprises and Data Centers

7.3.1 Enterprises & Data Centers Vertical to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

7.4 IT & Telecom

7.4.1 Growing Need for High-Reliability Solutions to Drive the use of Pre-terminated Cable Systems in IT & Telecom Vertical

7.5 Energy and Utilities

7.5.1 Energy and Utilities to Witness Steady Growth Rate During Forecast Period

7.6 Manufacturing

7.6.1 Requirement for Efficient and Flexible Solutions to Manage Data Center Needs

7.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

7.7.1 Need for Reducing Overall Operational Costs

7.8 Retail

7.8.1 Retail Stores are Likely to Employ Data Center Solutions and Services to Enhance Shopping Experience

7.9 Media & Entertainment

7.9.1 Demand for Proper Cabling Structure in Entertainment Industry

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Need for Advanced Infrastructure in Modern Residential Buildings



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US to Remain Largest Market for Pre-terminated Systems in North America

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Higher Adoption of Pre-terminated Solutions in Data Centers Due to Increasing Data Traffic and Cloud-Based Services

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Pre-terminated Solutions are Gaining Demand in Mexico Due to Increasing use of Connectivity Services

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency and Long-Lasting Solutions in Data Centers to Drive Pre-terminated System Market in UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Well-Connected Data Centers to Drive Pre-terminated System Market

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Growing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity to Propel Growth of Pre-terminated Systems

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Rapid Industrialization Leading to an Increase in Number of Data Center Facilities

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services to Augment Market Growth of Pre-terminated Systems in Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.3.1 Developing Energy-Efficient Labels and Standard Programs to Propel Growth of Pre-terminated System Market

8.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

8.4.4.1 High Per Capita GDP to Boost Growth of Pre-terminated System Market

8.4.5 India

8.4.5.1 Establishing National Program for Led-Based Home Lighting to Boost Pre-terminated System Market

8.4.6 Rest of APAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1.1 Middle East & Africa to be Fastest-Growing Region in RoW

8.5.2 South America

8.5.2.1 Growing Government Initiatives for Communication Infrastructure to Boost Pre-terminated System Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

9.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

9.5 Competitive Scenario

9.6 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.6.1 Product Launches

9.6.2 Mergers/Acquisitions

9.6.3 Collaborations/Contracts/Agreements/Partnerships

9.6.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.2.1.1 Business Overview

10.2.1.2 Products Offered

10.2.1.3 Recent Developments

10.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2.2 Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

10.3 Other Companies

10.3.1 The Cabling Company

10.3.2 Panduit Corp.

10.3.3 The Siemon Company

10.3.4 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.3.5 Schneider Electric SE

10.3.6 AFL (Fujikura Ltd.(Japan))

10.3.7 Cablexpress Corporation (CXtec Inc.)

10.3.8 Connectix Ltd.

10.3.9 Reichle & De-Massari AG (R&M)

10.3.10 Comcore Connexions Pvt Ltd. (3C3)



