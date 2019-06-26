Global Prebiotics Market Outlook to 2024: Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prebiotics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prebiotics in US$ Million by the following Applications: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, & Food and Beverage.

The US market is further analyzed in terms of value (revenues in US$) and volume (Metric Tons) by the following Product Segments: Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Fructans (Fructo-Oligosaccaride (FOS), & Inulin), and Others.

Also, the overall European prebiotics market is analyzed in terms of volume consumption (Metric Tons).

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function

Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Major Medical Benefits of Prebiotics

Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases

Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress

Aids Weight Loss

Retains Bone Health

Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood

Alleviates Risk of Allergies

Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis

Maintains Blood Pressure

Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption

Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health

Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System

Prebiotics and Probiotics Emerge as Major Trend in Food & Beverage Market

Difference between Probiotics and Prebiotics

Comparison of Essential Characteristics of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Global Market Outlook

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Drive Healthy Demand in Developed Countries

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Inulin: The Dominant Prebiotic Segment

GOS Begins to Make a Mark in the Prebiotics Market



Prebiotics Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Notable Effective and Safe Probiotic and Prebiotic Supplements

PreBiotic+ Complex

Zenwise Health

Earth's Pearl Prebiotics and Probiotics

Total Gut Health

Hyperbiotic's Prebiotic

Dr. Tobias Ultimate Prebiotics

DrFormulas Nexabiotic

Prebiotin Prebiotic Powder

Goodgut Balance

Ora Organic

F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations

Need for Regional and Cultural Customization

Scrutiny over Probiotics Efficacy Benefit Prebiotic Companies



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness of the Brain-Gut Connection and the Resulting Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Prebiotics

Prebiotics Foods that Boost Health

Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating

Significance of Gut Health in Promoting Heart Health Opens Up New Avenues of Growth

Key CVD Facts & Figures

Robust Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Benefit Market Expansion

New Processes and Techniques Extend Prebiotics Application in an Extensive Range of Foods and Beverages

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredient Inulin

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth

Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Represent a Potential Remedy

Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Surging Consumer Interest Drive Focus on Nex-Gen Prebiotics and Probiotics

Newer and Improvised Prebiotic Products and Supplements

Innovative Prebiotic Ingredients to Transform Human Lives

Focus on New Microorganisms and Compounds

Polyphenols Ingredients as Prebiotics

Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Opportunities

Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy

Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer

Prebiotics to Alleviate Diarrhea in Post-Operative Gastric Cancer Patients

Increasing Cancer Incidence: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Plethora of Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run

Prebiotics & Probiotics Role in Influencing Health Outcome of the Fetus during Pregnancy

Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function

Demand for Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products to Surge

Synbiotics to Gain from Synergistic Effect of Prebiotics and Probiotics

The Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Gum Arabic: The Perfect Solution for Constipation?

Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning of Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster

Increasing Infant Health Concerns Offers a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics

Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk

Prebiotics-Integrated Infant Formula for Memory and Learning Enhancement

Prebiotics in Infant Feed Formula: Beneficial but Require Further Research

Fermented Starch to Improve Gut Health of Infants

Rising Preference for a Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management Spurs Demand

Women: An important Consumer Group

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Rampant use of Antibiotics & Stringent Regulations Drive Demand in the Animal Feed Sector

Fructans: The Most Studied Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Beneficial Effects of Fructans in Monogastric Animals in Brief

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Longer Life Expectancy

Shift Towards Less Invasive/Non Invasive Treatments

Growing Middle Class Population

Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell



Prebiotics: A Prelude

Functioning of Prebiotics

Need for Specific Norms and Scientific Validation

Prebiotic Ingredients: Classification

Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS)

Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Inulin

Oligosaccharides

Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS)

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)

Chicory Fructans

Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS)



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics' Role in Stimulating Growth of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

The United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics

Key Growth Factors in a Nutshell

Inulin Dominates Prebiotics Ingredients Sales

Brighter Prospects Ahead

Focus on Providing Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace

Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand

Surging Demand for Gut and Digestive Health Products Drives Market Growth

Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health

Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns

Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern

Addressing Various Consumer Comorbidities: Major Target Areas

Health Concerns among American Consumers

Women's Health: A Potential Niche

Heart Health: A Major Area of Concern for Americans

Aging Baby Boomers: A Weighty Growth Driver

Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Prebiotics in Functional Foods Augurs Well for the Market

Profile of American Functional Food Consumers

Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics

Nutritional Products Industry in the US: A Macro Perspective

Prebiotics: Key Regulations

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Volume Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market Demand

Surging Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects

New Guidance Emerges on the Use of the Term Prebiotic(s) on Labels of Food Products

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan, the Global Leader in Commercially Manufactured Oligosaccharides, Continue to Witness Healthy Growth

Key Growth Driving Factors Summarized

Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand

Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Prominence of Healthy Foods and Supplements Drive Growth in the World's Largest Market

Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth

Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Prebiotics

Consumers Unawareness on Proper Dosages

Inflating Price

Major Products in Prebiotics Market

End-Use Analysis

Prebiotics and Probiotics: A Promising Combination

Research Initiatives

Regulatory Landscape

EFSA Rebuts Health Claims for Prebiotics

Nutrition Claims Still Allowed

Select Regional Markets

Germany

The United Kingdom

Russia

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Volume Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Wellness Providing Foods Drive Strong Market Demand

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS): An Emerging Prebiotic Category in Asia

Prebiotic Regulatory Scenario in Select Asian Countries

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Regulatory Approval for FOS and Inulin for Use as Food Additives Favors Market Growth

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis



