Global Prebiotics Market Outlook to 2024: Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Jun 26, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prebiotics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prebiotics in US$ Million by the following Applications: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, & Food and Beverage.
The US market is further analyzed in terms of value (revenues in US$) and volume (Metric Tons) by the following Product Segments: Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Fructans (Fructo-Oligosaccaride (FOS), & Inulin), and Others.
Also, the overall European prebiotics market is analyzed in terms of volume consumption (Metric Tons).
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition (USA)
- Beghin Meiji S.A. (France)
- BENEO-Orafti SA (Belgium)
- Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
- Clasado Biosciences Ltd. (UK)
- Coperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (The Netherlands)
- Sensus (The Netherlands)
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium)
- Danone SA (France)
- DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)
- Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
- CPIngredients, LLC (USA)
- Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (USA)
- Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
- Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)
- Nestl S.A. (Switzerland)
- Nestl Nutrition (Switzerland)
- Nexira SAS (France)
- Roquette America, Inc. (USA)
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands)
- FrieslandCampina Domo (USA)
- Weetabix Limited (UK)
- Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function
Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Major Medical Benefits of Prebiotics
Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases
Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress
Aids Weight Loss
Retains Bone Health
Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood
Alleviates Risk of Allergies
Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis
Maintains Blood Pressure
Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption
Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized
Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health
Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health
Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System
Prebiotics and Probiotics Emerge as Major Trend in Food & Beverage Market
Difference between Probiotics and Prebiotics
Comparison of Essential Characteristics of Probiotics and Prebiotics
Global Market Outlook
Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Drive Healthy Demand in Developed Countries
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Inulin: The Dominant Prebiotic Segment
GOS Begins to Make a Mark in the Prebiotics Market
2. COMPETITION
Prebiotics Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Notable Effective and Safe Probiotic and Prebiotic Supplements
PreBiotic+ Complex
Zenwise Health
Earth's Pearl Prebiotics and Probiotics
Total Gut Health
Hyperbiotic's Prebiotic
Dr. Tobias Ultimate Prebiotics
DrFormulas Nexabiotic
Prebiotin Prebiotic Powder
Goodgut Balance
Ora Organic
F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Scrutiny over Probiotics Efficacy Benefit Prebiotic Companies
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness of the Brain-Gut Connection and the Resulting Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Prebiotics
Prebiotics Foods that Boost Health
Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating
Significance of Gut Health in Promoting Heart Health Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
Key CVD Facts & Figures
Robust Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Benefit Market Expansion
New Processes and Techniques Extend Prebiotics Application in an Extensive Range of Foods and Beverages
Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredient Inulin
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth
Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Represent a Potential Remedy
Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Surging Consumer Interest Drive Focus on Nex-Gen Prebiotics and Probiotics
Newer and Improvised Prebiotic Products and Supplements
Innovative Prebiotic Ingredients to Transform Human Lives
Focus on New Microorganisms and Compounds
Polyphenols Ingredients as Prebiotics
Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Opportunities
Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy
Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer
Prebiotics to Alleviate Diarrhea in Post-Operative Gastric Cancer Patients
Increasing Cancer Incidence: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Plethora of Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run
Prebiotics & Probiotics Role in Influencing Health Outcome of the Fetus during Pregnancy
Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function
Demand for Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products to Surge
Synbiotics to Gain from Synergistic Effect of Prebiotics and Probiotics
The Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers
Gum Arabic: The Perfect Solution for Constipation?
Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning of Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster
Increasing Infant Health Concerns Offers a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics
Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk
Prebiotics-Integrated Infant Formula for Memory and Learning Enhancement
Prebiotics in Infant Feed Formula: Beneficial but Require Further Research
Fermented Starch to Improve Gut Health of Infants
Rising Preference for a Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market
Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management Spurs Demand
Women: An important Consumer Group
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Rampant use of Antibiotics & Stringent Regulations Drive Demand in the Animal Feed Sector
Fructans: The Most Studied Prebiotic in Animal Feed
Beneficial Effects of Fructans in Monogastric Animals in Brief
Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Longer Life Expectancy
Shift Towards Less Invasive/Non Invasive Treatments
Growing Middle Class Population
Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Prebiotics: A Prelude
Functioning of Prebiotics
Need for Specific Norms and Scientific Validation
Prebiotic Ingredients: Classification
Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS)
Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)
Inulin
Oligosaccharides
Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS)
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)
Chicory Fructans
Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS)
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Zelens Launches Z BALANCE Prebiotic & Probiotic Facial Mist
JS by Julie Introduces Probiotic + Prebiotics Single Serving Food and Drink Mix
Jarrow Formulas Releases Chewable Prebiotics XOS+GOS Tablets
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DuPont Partners with APC Microbiome Institute to Develop microbiome Solutions
Kerry Group Acquires Ganeden
Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics Receives U.S. Patent Application for PreforPro Prebiotic
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics' Role in Stimulating Growth of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
The United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics
Key Growth Factors in a Nutshell
Inulin Dominates Prebiotics Ingredients Sales
Brighter Prospects Ahead
Focus on Providing Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace
Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand
Surging Demand for Gut and Digestive Health Products Drives Market Growth
Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health
Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns
Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern
Addressing Various Consumer Comorbidities: Major Target Areas
Health Concerns among American Consumers
Women's Health: A Potential Niche
Heart Health: A Major Area of Concern for Americans
Aging Baby Boomers: A Weighty Growth Driver
Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Popularity of Prebiotics in Functional Foods Augurs Well for the Market
Profile of American Functional Food Consumers
Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics
Nutritional Products Industry in the US: A Macro Perspective
Prebiotics: Key Regulations
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Volume Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market Demand
Surging Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects
New Guidance Emerges on the Use of the Term Prebiotic(s) on Labels of Food Products
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan, the Global Leader in Commercially Manufactured Oligosaccharides, Continue to Witness Healthy Growth
Key Growth Driving Factors Summarized
Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand
Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth
Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.
A Major Japan- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Growing Prominence of Healthy Foods and Supplements Drive Growth in the World's Largest Market
Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth
Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Prebiotics
Consumers Unawareness on Proper Dosages
Inflating Price
Major Products in Prebiotics Market
End-Use Analysis
Prebiotics and Probiotics: A Promising Combination
Research Initiatives
Regulatory Landscape
EFSA Rebuts Health Claims for Prebiotics
Nutrition Claims Still Allowed
Select Regional Markets
Germany
The United Kingdom
Russia
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Volume Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Wellness Providing Foods Drive Strong Market Demand
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS): An Emerging Prebiotic Category in Asia
Prebiotic Regulatory Scenario in Select Asian Countries
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
A Major New Zealand- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Regulatory Approval for FOS and Inulin for Use as Food Additives Favors Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (30)
- France (5)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (18)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8chne7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
