Global Precision Farming Market Report 2023: Market Trends, 2023 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2028

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the precision farming market, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for precision farming, which covers components, hardware, software, and applications.

Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the precision farming market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For market value, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, estimates for 2023, and a forecast through year-end 2028.



The report also discusses the major players across each regional precision farming market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global precision farming market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.



The Report Includes:

64 data tables and 44 additional tables

An overview of the global market for precision farming technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimates of the market size, a revenue growth forecast for the precision farming market, and a corresponding analysis of market share by component (hardware/software), application and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

Analysis of the market growth opportunities through a holistic review of both Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE models, taking into consideration the prevailing micro-and macroenvironmental factors

Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations within the global market, with market growth forecasts to 2028

A discussion of the impact of ESG factors on company performance, ratings and matrices; consumer attitudes; and ESG practices followed

A look at the major vendors and an analysis of the industry structure with respect to company shares, M&A activity and venture funding

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corp., CNH Industrial N.V., and Raven Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Industry Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Current Trends in the Market

Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Solution

Hardware Segment

Software Segment

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Hardware

GPS/GNSS Systems (Global Navigation Satellite Systems)

Sensors (soil, weather, crop)

Drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Guidance and Steering Systems

Other Hardware

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Software

Farm Management Software

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Remote Sensing and Imaging Software

Data Analytics and Visualization Tools

Weather Forecasting Software

Other Software

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Application

Crop Management

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Irrigation

Soil Health Management

Fertilizer and Pesticide Management

Other Applications

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 9 North American Market for Precision Farming

Chapter 10 European Market for Precision Farming

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Precision Farming

Chapter 12 Latin American Market for Precision Farming

Chapter 13 Middle East & African Market for Precision Farming

Chapter 14 ESG Development

ESG Practices in the Precision Farming Industry

ESG Risk Analysis in the Global Precision Farming Market

ESG Integration and Reporting

Case Study: Farmers Business Network (FBN)

ESG Initiatives by the Company

Impact of ESG initiatives

ESG Future Outlook

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

AGCO Corp.

AGJUNCTION Inc.

AG Leader Technology Inc.

The Climate Corp.

CNH Industrial

Corteva Inc.

CROPX Technologies Ltd.

Deere & Cc.

Dickey-John Corp.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Hexagon AB

Kubota Corp.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Sentera LLC

Site-Specific Technologies Software

SST Development Group Inc.

Taranis

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Corp.

The Toro Co.

Trimble Inc.

