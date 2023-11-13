Global Precision Farming Market Report 2023: Market Trends, 2023 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2028

13 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET
This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the precision farming market, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for precision farming, which covers components, hardware, software, and applications.
Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the precision farming market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For market value, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, estimates for 2023, and a forecast through year-end 2028.
The report also discusses the major players across each regional precision farming market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global precision farming market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.
The Report Includes:
- 64 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for precision farming technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimates of the market size, a revenue growth forecast for the precision farming market, and a corresponding analysis of market share by component (hardware/software), application and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges
- Analysis of the market growth opportunities through a holistic review of both Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE models, taking into consideration the prevailing micro-and macroenvironmental factors
- Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations within the global market, with market growth forecasts to 2028
- A discussion of the impact of ESG factors on company performance, ratings and matrices; consumer attitudes; and ESG practices followed
- A look at the major vendors and an analysis of the industry structure with respect to company shares, M&A activity and venture funding
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corp., CNH Industrial N.V., and Raven Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Industry Overview
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- Current Trends in the Market
Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Solution
- Hardware Segment
- Software Segment
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Hardware
- GPS/GNSS Systems (Global Navigation Satellite Systems)
- Sensors (soil, weather, crop)
- Drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)
- Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
- Guidance and Steering Systems
- Other Hardware
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Software
- Farm Management Software
- Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
- Remote Sensing and Imaging Software
- Data Analytics and Visualization Tools
- Weather Forecasting Software
- Other Software
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Application
- Crop Management
- Livestock Monitoring
- Precision Irrigation
- Soil Health Management
- Fertilizer and Pesticide Management
- Other Applications
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 9 North American Market for Precision Farming
Chapter 10 European Market for Precision Farming
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Precision Farming
Chapter 12 Latin American Market for Precision Farming
Chapter 13 Middle East & African Market for Precision Farming
Chapter 14 ESG Development
- ESG Practices in the Precision Farming Industry
- ESG Risk Analysis in the Global Precision Farming Market
- ESG Integration and Reporting
- Case Study: Farmers Business Network (FBN)
- ESG Initiatives by the Company
- Impact of ESG initiatives
- ESG Future Outlook
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- AGCO Corp.
- AGJUNCTION Inc.
- AG Leader Technology Inc.
- The Climate Corp.
- CNH Industrial
- Corteva Inc.
- CROPX Technologies Ltd.
- Deere & Cc.
- Dickey-John Corp.
- Farmers Edge Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Kubota Corp.
- PrecisionHawk Inc.
- Raven Industries Inc.
- Sentera LLC
- Site-Specific Technologies Software
- SST Development Group Inc.
- Taranis
- Teejet Technologies
- Topcon Corp.
- The Toro Co.
- Trimble Inc.
