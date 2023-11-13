Global Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033, Featuring Profiles of BAE Systems, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, Northrup Grumann, Lockheed Martin and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Precision Guided Munition Market is expected to surpass US$38.21 billion in 2023, with robust revenue growth forecasted up to 2033.

Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) are military ordnance designed to hit specific targets with a high degree of accuracy, minimizing collateral damage. These weapons use advanced guidance systems such as GPS, inertial navigation, and laser guidance to precisely navigate to their targets. The key advantages of PGMs include:

Increased Precision: PGMs can strike targets with high precision, reducing the risk of collateral damage and civilian casualties.

PGMs can strike targets with high precision, reducing the risk of collateral damage and civilian casualties. Effective Mission Outcomes: With improved accuracy, PGMs increase the likelihood of successful mission outcomes.

With improved accuracy, PGMs increase the likelihood of successful mission outcomes. Versatile Deployment: PGMs come in various forms, including bombs, missiles, and artillery shells, and can be launched from multiple platforms like aircraft, ships, and ground-based systems.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report covers various segments of the Precision Guided Munition Market, including Mode of Operation, Launch Platform, Speed, Product, and Technology. The regional coverage includes four major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with 20 leading national markets, providing comprehensive revenue forecasts up to 2033.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

The report addresses critical questions that businesses need answers to before making informed decisions:

Market Evolution: How is the Precision Guided Munition Market evolving?

How is the Precision Guided Munition Market evolving? Driving and Restraining Factors : What factors are driving and restraining the market?

: What factors are driving and restraining the market? Revenue Projections: How will each submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue share in 2033?

How will each submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue share in 2033? Market Shares: How will the market shares of each submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

How will the market shares of each submarket develop from 2023 to 2033? Key Drivers: What will be the primary driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the primary driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033? Regional Performance: Will leading markets follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual markets outperform others?

Will leading markets follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual markets outperform others? Geographical Leader: Which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Mode of Operation

Autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Market Segment by Launch Platform

Land Platform

Airborne Platform

Naval Platform

Market Segment by Speed

Subsonic

Supersonic

Hypersonic

Other Speed

Market Segment by Product

Tactical Missiles

Guided Rockets

Guided Ammunition

Torpedoes

Loitering Munitions

Market Segment by Technology

Infrared Technology

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Inertial Navigation System (INS)

Laser Technology

Radar Homing

Anti-radiation Technology

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Precision Guided Munition Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Boeing Company

Kongsberg Gruppen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u06k7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets