Global Precision Oncology Research Report 2023-2031: Liquid Biopsies, Genomic Breakthroughs, AI-Driven Insights - Revolutionizing Cancer Monitoring and Diagnosis

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Oncology Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision oncology market was valued at USD 98.2 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 228.4 billion by 2031.

The market for precision oncology is experiencing significant growth as the field continues to advance and gain recognition as a promising approach to cancer treatment. Precision oncology offers a paradigm shift in cancer care by leveraging molecular information to guide personalized treatment decisions. This market introduction aims to provide an overview of the market landscape and its potential.



The global market for precision oncology is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is creating a significant demand for more effective and personalized treatment options. Precision oncology holds the promise of improving treatment outcomes by identifying targeted therapies that are tailored to the genetic characteristics of each patient's tumor.



Secondly, advancements in genomic technologies and high-throughput sequencing have made it possible to efficiently and cost-effectively analyze the genetic makeup of tumors. This has enabled the identification of specific genetic alterations and molecular biomarkers that can guide treatment decisions. The availability of targeted therapies that can directly address these molecular alterations further fuels the market growth.



Overall, the market for precision oncology is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. However, challenges remain, including the high cost of genomic profiling, regulatory considerations, and the need for robust clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of targeted therapies.

Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and healthcare providers to contribute to the advancement of precision oncology and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Advancements in Genomic Technologies: The development of high-throughput genomic sequencing technologies and other molecular profiling techniques has significantly improved our understanding of cancer biology. These advancements enable the identification of specific genetic mutations, gene expression patterns, and other molecular alterations that drive cancer growth, allowing for more precise treatment selection.

Growing Availability of Targeted Therapies: As our knowledge of cancer genetics expands, so does the availability of targeted therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are developing an increasing number of drugs that specifically target the molecular alterations found in different types of cancer. This trend has led to the emergence of targeted therapy as a cornerstone of precision oncology.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in precision oncology is growing rapidly. These technologies can analyze large amounts of genomic and clinical data to identify patterns and predict treatment responses. AI and ML can also help in the discovery of new biomarkers and the development of more effective treatment strategies.

Liquid Biopsies and Circulating Tumor DNA: Liquid biopsies, which involve the analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) or other biomarkers in the blood, are gaining traction in precision oncology. Liquid biopsies offer a non-invasive and real-time approach to monitor tumor evolution, treatment response, and the emergence of resistance mutations. This technology has the potential to transform cancer diagnosis and monitoring.

Integration of Precision Oncology into Clinical Practice: The adoption of precision oncology approaches in routine clinical practice is expanding. Institutions and healthcare systems are establishing specialized precision medicine programs and molecular tumor boards to guide treatment decisions based on genomic profiling results. Clinical trials are also increasingly incorporating genomic profiling to identify patients who may benefit from targeted therapies.



Precision Oncology Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

The major companies in the market are as follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Invitae Corporation

Qiagen N.V

Illumina, Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Exact Sciences Corporation

Rain Oncology Inc

Strata Oncology, Inc

Xilis, Inc

Variantyx, Inc

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Clinical Trials Analysis

Analysis by Trial Registration Year

Analysis by Trial Status

Analysis by Trial Phase

Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Analysis by Geography

Funding and Investment Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Scope of the Report

Market Breakup by Service Type

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Others

Market Breakup by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinic

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Data Companies

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0td2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets