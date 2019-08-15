Global Precision Parts Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Rise of Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Parts Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers



Growth of 3D Printing

Demand from Healthcare Industry

Advancement in CNC and Milling Machinery

Increased Outsourcing to Reduce Capital Cost

Open Architectures and Rising Subscription-based CAD Software

Market Growth Restraints

Inadequate Progress of Micro-factory and Micro-manufacturing

Risks Due to Stringent Regulations

High Degree of End-user Variability and Market Risks

Infringements and Intellectual Property Violation Concerns

Market Opportunities & Trends

Development and Usage of New Substrate Materials

Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Increase in Automation Expenditure

Rise of Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

The global precision parts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the period 2018-2024.



The development and usage of new substrate materials, the growing prominence of Asian manufacturing, the increased automation expenditure, and advancements in CNC and milling machinery are some of the prominent factors expected to contribute significantly in the growth of the precision parts market.



The precision parts market is set to display an impressive growth during the forecast period due to the rise of industry 4.0, and Internet of Things (IoT). Further, 3D printing has started to play a decisive role in the global precision parts market. Additive 3D printing technology reduces the overall material waste, cost, and time in the manufacturing sector. The automotive industry and the healthcare sector are the prominent end-users of printing technique.



Further, open architectures and rising subscription-based CAD software are emerging trends, which are expected to change the precision machining outlook. Increasing demand from healthcare industry and increased outsourcing to reduce capital cost are the other factors driving the growth of global precision parts market.



Precision Parts Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by the end-users and geography. Stringent regulations and technological transformations in the automotive industry are vital factors contributing to the growth of the market. The automotive segments witnessed the largest market share in 2018. While autonomous driving and new mobility solutions are expected to affect traditional vehicle manufacturers, it is seen as an opportunity for precision parts manufacturers. Hence, restructuring agreements between auto component suppliers and automobile manufacturers are expected to affect the growth of the segment.



Further, the growth of the fabrication industry in Taiwan and South East Asia has accelerated the growth of precision parts manufacturing market in APAC. Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Spain are the significant players in the aerospace precision market. The increased demand for commercial and defense aircraft is driving the precision parts market in the region.



The increased adoption of automation in the manufacturing of watches and the usage of new metal and alloys have significantly contributed to the increased growth of precision parts. The precision parts market by other segments comprises construction, defense, marine and offshoring, heavy equipment, and power tools. The demand for precision products in marine and offshore drilling industry is expected to remain stable over the forecast period.



Key Vendor Analysis



The precision parts market is highly fragmented with no major vendors having a significant share in the market. They are mainly located near manufacturing hubs to collaborate for the design and development of precision parts. The vendor's selection criteria mainly depend on the access to the raw material and the production line of the manufacturing facility.



The market is characterized by vendors that are either application-specific vendors or product-specific vendors or service multiple vendors at any point in time. The precision parts manufacturing market is not known for mergers and acquisitions and is limited to the specific regions.



Key Vendors

Barnes Group

NN Inc.

Martinrea International

Linamar International

WM Berg

Renishaw Group

ARC Group Worldwide

Other Prominent Vendors

Aequs

Armor Meca

Beyonics

BonfiglioliRiduttori

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Greystone

Gudel

Hoppe Technologies

Mecachrome Group

Precision Castparts Corp (PCC)

Sigma Components

Tessa Precision Products

WSI Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Vendor Selection Procedure

7.2.1 RFP Procedure

7.2.2 Due Diligence

7.2.3 Post Selection - Contract

7.2.4 Supplier and Raw Materials Snapshot

7.2.5 Price Trend Snippet

7.3 Macro-Economic Factors



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growth of 3D Printing

8.1.2 Demand from Healthcare Industry

8.1.3 Advancement in CNC and Milling Machinery

8.1.4 Increased Outsourcing to Reduce Capital Cost

8.1.5 Open Architectures and Rising Subscription-based CAD Software

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Inadequate Progress of Micro-factory and Micro-manufacturing

8.2.2 Risks Due to Stringent Regulations

8.2.3 High Degree of End-user Variability and Market Risks

8.2.4 Infringements and Intellectual Property Violation Concerns

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Development and Usage of New Substrate Materials

8.3.2 Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

8.3.3 Increase in Automation Expenditure

8.3.4 Rise of Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing



9 Precision Parts Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 By End-Users

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2 Demand Insights

10.3.3 Macroeconomic Insights

10.5 Electronics & Semiconductors

10.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.5.2 Semiconductor Industry

10.5.3 Consumer Electronics Industry

10.6 Aerospace

10.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.6.2 Demand Insights

10.6.3 Supplier Insights

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.8 Watches

10.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.9 Other End-Users

10.9.1 Market Size & Forecast



