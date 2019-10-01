Global Prefabricated Housing Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2024 with Profiles of Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems, Skyline, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefabricated Housing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated housing market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the prefabricated housing market looks attractive with opportunities in residential and commercial end-use. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction activities and eco-friendly practice.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the prefabricated housing industry, include increased usage of cigarette butt bricks in the prefabricated housing industry, and increase usage of fly-ash in concrete in prefabricated housing.

The analyst forecasts that manufactured home is the largest prefabricated housing and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as manufactured homes can be easily relocated without dismantling it and it is placed on a steel chassis with wheels attached to it.



Within the prefabricated housing market, residential end use will remain the largest end-use segment over the forecast period. As people generally build their own houses to live in it for indefinite time's residential end-use will remain the largest segment.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste, which is a must according to Green Building Standards and Certification Systems in North American countries.



Some of the prefabricated housing companies profiled in this report include Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Skyline Corporation, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing Company, and others.



Some of the features of Prefabricated Housing Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Prefabricated housing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Prefabricated housing market size by home type, construction type, and end-use in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Prefabricated housing market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of prefabricated housing in the prefabricated housing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of prefabricated housing in the prefabricated housing market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Prefabricated Housing Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Prefabricated Housing Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Home Type

3.3.1: Manufactured Homes

3.3.2: Modular Homes

3.3.3: Panelized Homes

3.3.4: Precut Homes

3.4: Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction

3.4.1: Single Section Homes

3.4.2: Multi-Section Homes

3.5: Global Housing Market by End-Use

3.5.1: Residential End-Use

3.5.2: Commercial End-Use



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Region

4.2: North American Prefabricated Housing Market

4.2.1: United States Prefabricated Housing Market

4.2.2: Canadian Prefabricated Housing Market

4.2.3: Mexican Prefabricated Housing Market

4.2.3: North American Prefabricated Housing Market by Home Type: Manufactured, Modular, Panelized, and Precut Home

4.2.4: North American Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction Type: Single Section Homes and Multi-Section Homes

4.2.5: North American Prefabricated Housing Market by End-Use: Residential and Commercial

4.3: European Prefabricated Housing Market

4.4: APAC Prefabricated Housing Market

4.5: ROW Prefabricated Housing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margi



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Home Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Housing Market by End-Use Type

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Housing Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Prefabricated Housing Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Capacity Expansion in the Global Prefabricated Housing Market

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Prefabricated Housing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Algeco Scotsman

8.2: Kirby Building Systems LLC.

8.3: Skyline Corporation

8.4: Lindal Cedar Homes

8.5: Butler Manufacturing Company

8.6: Astron Buildings

8.7: Red Sea Housing Services

8.8: Bouygues SA

8.9: Ritz-Craft Corporation

8.10: Cavco Industries, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7zibl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

