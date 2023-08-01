Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Cardinal Health, Proctor & Gamble, Quidel, Piramal and Kent Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pregnancy Detection Kits Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pregnancy Detection Kits market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The global pregnancy detection kits market is driven by the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) pregnancy detection kits. The OTC pregnancy detection kits are easy to use and available over various counters within a few minutes. These kits are also affordable and can be purchased from any drugstore or online platform. Additionally, the rise in the number of working women has also contributed to the growth of the global pregnancy detection kits market.



Increasing Awareness Regarding Family Planning



One of the primary drivers of the global pregnancy detection kit market is the increasing awareness of family planning. In recent years, there has been a growing awareness among women of the need for family planning. Women are now more aware of the various options available to them for birth control, and they are also more aware of the importance of early detection of pregnancy. Pregnancy detection kits provide women with an easy and convenient way to detect pregnancy early, which can be important for their health and well-being. The demand for family planning among the population in Japan is expected to reach around 68% by 2030. This, in turn, will create new prospects for the growth of global pregnancy detection kits market in the coming years.



The growing number of government initiatives aimed at promoting family planning is also driving the growth of the pregnancy detection kit market. Governments are now investing in programs aimed at promoting family planning and making pregnancy detection kits more widely available. This has led to an increase in the number of women who are aware of the benefits of early detection of pregnancy and are using pregnancy detection kits to test for pregnancy, hence creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global pregnancy detection kits market.



Sudden Outbreak & Spread of COVID-19 Impacting Market Growth



The rising number of people infected with the virus had a substantial impact on medical care around the world. Strict norms and regulations regarding the control of the coronavirus made users refrain from visiting the centers and facilities for the early detection and confirmation of pregnancy. Also, the availability of the kits on the online websites helped customers meet the requirement and is one of the major contributing factors to the growth of the Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market during the COVID-19 pandemic. This made the users aware of the usage of online platforms for purchasing pregnancy detection kits.



The growth of e-commerce platforms is also driving the pregnancy detection kit market. Online platforms offer women the convenience of purchasing pregnancy detection kits from the comfort of their own homes. Online platforms also provide women with a greater choice of pregnancy detection kits, and they are often offered at discounted prices. This has led to an increase in the number of women purchasing pregnancy detection kits online. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global pregnancy detection kits market.



Furthermore, the rise of telehealth services has also impacted the pregnancy detection kit market. Telehealth services provide women with access to healthcare professionals who can offer advice and guidance on pregnancy-related issues. This has led to the development of telehealth pregnancy detection kits that can be used in conjunction with telehealth services. These kits are shipped directly to the woman's home and can be used to test for pregnancy under the guidance of a healthcare professional.



Increasing Healthcare Expenditure by Government support Market Growth.



The existing healthcare and medical device industry is predicted to benefit from rising healthcare expenditures in various countries throughout the world. This, in turn, is predicted to have a positive impact on market growth through 2028. According to the World Health Organization, worldwide healthcare spending was over USD 8.3 trillion in 2018, accounting for about 10% of global GDP, and is anticipated to reach USD 10 trillion by 2024. The sudden breakout and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, raised demand for healthcare services while spending on lifestyle and other diseases decreased across countries. Because of the rising demand for other healthcare services, this expenditure is likely to rise in the next years, creating chances for the development of the global Pregnancy Detection Kits market.



Market Segmentation



Global Pregnancy Detection Kits market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region; global pregnancy detection kits market can be categorized into line indicators, digital devices, and others. Line Indicators can further be split into strips, cassettes, and mid-stream devices. By distribution channel, the global pregnancy detection kits market can be fragmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



