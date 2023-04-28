Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market to 2028: Growing Awareness & Adoption of Pregnancy Test Kits in Middle-Income Geographies Fuels the Sector

Apr 28, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pregnancy Test Kits Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pregnancy test kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during 2022 to 2028.
With the rising research and development and advancement in pregnancy testing kits, vendors offer innovative kits that fulfill consumers' demands.
New product launched in the pregnancy test kits market offers lucrative growth opportunities. In pregnancy test kit industries, manufacturers focus on pregnancy rapid tests with advanced technologies that are more sensitive and effective to improve the experience of consumers. In recent years, vendors have launched some digital and saliva-based pregnancy test kits.
The Emergence of Digital Pregnancy Testing Kits
In recent years, the introduction of digital pregnancy test kits, the new era in pregnancy test kits, has rapidly increased the adoption and offered market growth opportunities.
The devices like Clearblue Easy have quickly been adopted as home digital pregnancy test kits. In addition, some other companies- leading industry players- started developing digital pregnancy test kits. The constant advancement in pregnancy test kits and their technology is expected to boost the industry's growth over the forecast period.
Advancement in Pregnancy Testing Kits for Early Detection of Pregnancy Status
Most new kits come up with advancements in the global pregnancy test kits market. The test kits offer early detection (up to 5 to 6 days before missed period).
These pregnancy test kits becoming more popular in recent times. The vendors offering some of the products that offer early pregnancy detection have a high potential to accelerate industry growth in the upcoming time. The demand for these test kits is increasing because people know their pregnancy status without waiting to miss their period. Most women who conceived without protected sex are the major targeted population for this kind of pregnancy test kit.
Rising Rate of Unplanned Pregnancies
Globally, approximately half of the pregnancies are unintended every year. With the increasing burden of unplanned pregnancies and rising abortion among girls and maternal women, several governments focused on increasing knowledge about pregnancy testing as a preventive measure.
Among those initiatives, pregnancy testing kits were one of the leading parts. According to the World Family Planning 2022 published report (2022), around 41 countries where around half of the women who want to avoid pregnancies use modern contraceptives, while approximately 22 countries are only from Sub-Saharan Africa.
The population that avoids pregnancies promotes the growth of the pregnancy test kits market. With increasing knowledge among adult, teenage, and maternal-age women about unintended pregnancy, the demand for pregnancy test kits increases to avoid unwanted pregnancies and family planning.
Rising Birth Rate in Advanced Maternal Age
Pregnancy at the advanced maternal age (age 35 and above) is recognized as a risk factor for adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes.
However, advanced maternal-age pregnancies have become more popular over the last two decades. The possible maternal risk and pregnancy complications at age 35 and above include chromosomal abnormalities, spontaneous Miscarriage, preterm labor, gestational diabetes mellitus, pre-eclampsia, cesarean delivery, and stillbirth.
Some complications are commonly known among educated women in developed countries. These factors turn most women to test their pregnancy status as a preventive method at home, contributing to the home pregnancy test kits market.
Vendor Landscape
The global pregnancy test kits market is highly competitive and has many global, regional, and domestic players offering a comprehensive product portfolio of pregnancy test kits. Some global industry players have acquired high market penetration with a broader distribution network and business strategies.
Moreover, some companies collaborate with healthcare settings and government authorities to increase the sale of pregnancy test kits. The competitive landscape varies from country to country. In North America, the competition for pregnancy test kits is high due to consumer expenditure, stronger offline and online distribution channels, and a high adoption rate of pregnancy test kits.
Key Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Church & Dwight
- SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
Other Prominent Vendors
- AccuBioTech
- Axis Medicare
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Biosynex
- bioMerieux
- Cardinal Health
- Cupid Limited
- Confirm BioSciences
- Cyclotes.de
- Everly Health (Natalist)
- Fairhaven Health
- Femometer
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Germaine Laboratories
- INTEC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mankind Pharma
- Meril Life Sciences
- MP Biomedicals
- Medsource Ozone Biomedicals
- Healthpoint
- Princeton BioMeditech Corporation
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Piramal Pharma)
- QuidelOrtho
- Ro
- Salignostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- SUGENTECH
- Turklab A.S.
- Trinity Biotech
- Wondfo
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the pregnancy test kits market?
2. What is the growth rate of the pregnancy test kits market?
3. Who are the key players in the global pregnancy test kits market?
4. What are the growing trends in the pregnancy test kits market?
5. Which region holds the most significant global pregnancy test kits market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Overview
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Emergence of Digital Pregnancy Testing Kits
9.2 Advances in Pregnancy Testing Kits for Early Detection of Pregnancy Status
9.3 Products Launched & Progress Toward Next-Generation Pregnancy Test Kits
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 the Rising Rate of Unintended Pregnancies
10.2 Growing Awareness & Adoption of Pregnancy Test Kits in Middle-Income Geographies
10.3 Rising Birth Rate in Advanced Maternal Age
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Lack of Awareness & Access to Pregnancy Testing Kits in Low-Income Countries
11.2 Concern About Tests Accuracy
11.3 Increasing Use of Contraceptives
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Sample Type Insights
12.2.2 Product Insights
12.2.3 Distribution Channels Insights
12.2.4 Geography Insights
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Sample Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Urine
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Others
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Line
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Digital
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Online
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Sample Type
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Product
17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Distribution Channels
17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.6 Key Countries
17.6.1 Us: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
18 APAC
19 Europe
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
23 Key Company Profiles
24 Other Prominent Vendors
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwknq5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article