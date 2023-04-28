Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market to 2028: Growing Awareness & Adoption of Pregnancy Test Kits in Middle-Income Geographies Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pregnancy Test Kits Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pregnancy test kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during 2022 to 2028.

With the rising research and development and advancement in pregnancy testing kits, vendors offer innovative kits that fulfill consumers' demands.

New product launched in the pregnancy test kits market offers lucrative growth opportunities. In pregnancy test kit industries, manufacturers focus on pregnancy rapid tests with advanced technologies that are more sensitive and effective to improve the experience of consumers. In recent years, vendors have launched some digital and saliva-based pregnancy test kits.

The Emergence of Digital Pregnancy Testing Kits

In recent years, the introduction of digital pregnancy test kits, the new era in pregnancy test kits, has rapidly increased the adoption and offered market growth opportunities.

The devices like Clearblue Easy have quickly been adopted as home digital pregnancy test kits. In addition, some other companies- leading industry players- started developing digital pregnancy test kits. The constant advancement in pregnancy test kits and their technology is expected to boost the industry's growth over the forecast period.

Advancement in Pregnancy Testing Kits for Early Detection of Pregnancy Status

Most new kits come up with advancements in the global pregnancy test kits market. The test kits offer early detection (up to 5 to 6 days before missed period).

These pregnancy test kits becoming more popular in recent times. The vendors offering some of the products that offer early pregnancy detection have a high potential to accelerate industry growth in the upcoming time. The demand for these test kits is increasing because people know their pregnancy status without waiting to miss their period. Most women who conceived without protected sex are the major targeted population for this kind of pregnancy test kit.

Rising Rate of Unplanned Pregnancies

Globally, approximately half of the pregnancies are unintended every year. With the increasing burden of unplanned pregnancies and rising abortion among girls and maternal women, several governments focused on increasing knowledge about pregnancy testing as a preventive measure.

Among those initiatives, pregnancy testing kits were one of the leading parts. According to the World Family Planning 2022 published report (2022), around 41 countries where around half of the women who want to avoid pregnancies use modern contraceptives, while approximately 22 countries are only from Sub-Saharan Africa.

The population that avoids pregnancies promotes the growth of the pregnancy test kits market. With increasing knowledge among adult, teenage, and maternal-age women about unintended pregnancy, the demand for pregnancy test kits increases to avoid unwanted pregnancies and family planning.

Rising Birth Rate in Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy at the advanced maternal age (age 35 and above) is recognized as a risk factor for adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes.

However, advanced maternal-age pregnancies have become more popular over the last two decades. The possible maternal risk and pregnancy complications at age 35 and above include chromosomal abnormalities, spontaneous Miscarriage, preterm labor, gestational diabetes mellitus, pre-eclampsia, cesarean delivery, and stillbirth.

Some complications are commonly known among educated women in developed countries. These factors turn most women to test their pregnancy status as a preventive method at home, contributing to the home pregnancy test kits market.

Vendor Landscape

The global pregnancy test kits market is highly competitive and has many global, regional, and domestic players offering a comprehensive product portfolio of pregnancy test kits. Some global industry players have acquired high market penetration with a broader distribution network and business strategies.

Moreover, some companies collaborate with healthcare settings and government authorities to increase the sale of pregnancy test kits. The competitive landscape varies from country to country. In North America, the competition for pregnancy test kits is high due to consumer expenditure, stronger offline and online distribution channels, and a high adoption rate of pregnancy test kits.

Key Company Profiles

Abbott

Church & Dwight

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Other Prominent Vendors

AccuBioTech

Axis Medicare

AdvaCare Pharma

Biosynex

bioMerieux

Cardinal Health

Cupid Limited

Confirm BioSciences

Cyclotes.de

Everly Health (Natalist)

Fairhaven Health

Femometer

Geratherm Medical AG

Germaine Laboratories

INTEC

Johnson & Johnson

Mankind Pharma

Meril Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

Healthpoint

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Piramal Pharma)

QuidelOrtho

Ro

Salignostics

Siemens Healthineers

SUGENTECH

Turklab A.S.

Trinity Biotech

Wondfo

