Global Premise Cable Market Soars to $7.7 Billion in 2022, Set for Robust 8.3% CAGR, Reaching $12.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premise Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premise cable market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a size of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, experts anticipate significant expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2028. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Premise Cables: The Backbone of Connectivity

Premise cables play a pivotal role in connecting local area networks (LAN) and phone equipment within buildings, spanning from central locations like server rooms to individual desktops.

Fiber optics are gaining remarkable traction in this market due to their advantages in LAN backbone cabling. Leading manufacturers are introducing integrated systems of copper and fiber network cabling, ensuring excellent performance and reliability.

Market Trends Driving Growth

Several key trends are driving the growth of the premise cable market:

  1. Telecommunication Industry Boom: The need for enhanced communication and broadcast transmission in the telecommunication industry is a primary driver. High broadband services and smartphone internet usage are also contributing factors.
  2. Infrastructure Development: The construction of schools, colleges, server rooms, and commercial establishments is on the rise globally, spurring the demand for premise cables.
  3. Advanced Technologies: Advanced technologies like smart power operations, automated lighting, and the increasing demand for multimedia devices and network connectivity are boosting market growth.
  4. Industrialization and Automation: Premise cables are used for data transmission in industrial processes, and as industrialization and automation rise, so does the adoption of premise cables.
  5. Reliability in Harsh Environments: Industrial-grade premise cables are in demand for their reliability in harsh environmental conditions.

Market Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the premise cable market, categorizing it based on various factors:

  • Type: Copper Cable, Fiber Optic Cable
  • Cable Type: CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, CAT8, Others
  • Application: Industrial, Broadcast, Enterprise, IT and Network Security, Others
  • Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

The comprehensive report addresses critical questions:

  1. Market Size: How big is the global premise cable market?
  2. Growth Outlook: What is the expected growth rate of the global premise cable market during 2023-2028?
  3. Key Drivers: What are the key factors driving the global premise cable market?
  4. COVID-19 Impact: What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premise cable market?
  5. Market Segmentation: What is the breakup of the global premise cable market based on type, cable type, and application?
  6. Key Regions: What are the key regions in the global premise cable market?
  7. Key Players: Who are the key players/companies in the global premise cable market?

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the premise cable market include Belden Inc., CommScope, Corning Incorporated, II-VI Incorporated, NEXANS, Prysmian Group, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Southwire Company LLC, and The Siemon Company.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

149

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$12.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

