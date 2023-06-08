Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market By Product Type, By Screening, By Disease, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market was valued at $4,891.51 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $14,727.30 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Prenatal and newborn genetic screening are the tests performed during pregnancy and after the birth of newborns. These tests are performed to detect any genetic diseases or chromosomal abnormalities in an early stage of pregnancy and as soon as after the birth of a newborn. Prenatal and newborn screening detect congenital abnormalities including, Down's syndrome, phenylketonuria, sickle cell anemia, and others. These tests are performed by using PCR, spectrophotometer, and non-invasive prenatal testing.



Key factors driving the growth of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market include an increase in awareness for early disease diagnosis by using various prenatal and newborn genetic tests and a rise in initiatives taken by the government to implement newborn screening in healthcare facilities.

For instance, the State Public Health department of the U.S. manages each state's newborn screening program, which is designed to ensure that all newborns should receive diagnostic testing for genetic disorders.

In addition, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, newborn screening is the most extensive genetic screening program in the U.S., with approximately 4 million infants screened annually. The goal of this public health program is to decrease mortality by screening for disorders which will enhance health outcomes.

In this screening program, the most common conditions diagnosed by newborn screening are medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) deficiency, Down's syndrome, primary congenital hypothyroidism, cystic fibrosis, and others. Therefore, a rise in government initiatives and awareness of prenatal and newborn screening boosts the growth of the market.



In addition, the National Library of Medicine estimated that phenylketonuria occurs in 1 in 10,000 newborns. For instance, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in May 2022, sickle cell disease occurs in 1 out of 365 African and American births.

Furthermore, the rise in technological advancement is the key factor that boosts market growth. For instance, in August 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG launched the Digital LightCycler System a next-generation digital PCR system that helps physicians to better understand the nature of genetic diseases. This system is designed for performing highly sensitive and precise RNA and DNA analysis.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. The rise in awareness about minimally invasive prenatal testing in under-developed and developing countries such as India and China is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

Moreover, the rise in disposable income in India and China also contributes toward the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in the number of genetic screenings of pregnant women and newborn babies, growth in the number of healthcare policies for genetic testing, and the adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in developed and developing countries are expected to create growth opportunities for the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

Furthermore, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) became available in Germany as a publicly reimbursed test in 2022 which is expected to increase prenatal testing during the forecast period.



Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases including Edward syndrome, Patau syndrome, and Down's syndrome in newborns and the rise in demand for genetic testing in the prenatal and newborn populations are the key factors that drive the market growth.

For instance, the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in November 2022, each year about 6,000 babies born in the U.S. have Down syndrome. Thus, rise in the prevalence of genetic diseases increases the demand for prenatal and newborn testing, which, in turn, contributes to the growth of the market.

